Superannuation
Sponsored by
New trustee for Spaceship
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 19 NOV 2020   12:19PM

Spaceship Super is aiming to achieve better member outcomes with the appointment of a new trustee.

Spaceship Super will replace Tidswell Financial Services with Diversa on December 18 in a bid to streamline the business and ultimately improve efficiency and outcomes for its members.

Spaceship is currently administered under the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan, a public offer superannuation fund.

Diversa is part of the same group as Tidswell. Tidswell, Diversa and CCSL were previously owned by the now-defunct Sargon, which went into administration early this year.

Sargon was rebranded to Certes Corporation, led by Marcus Price who became the group's chief executive and managing director after working as a strategic adviser for Pacific Infrastructure Partners.

Diversa provides trustee services to 23 APRA-regulated super funds with more than $8 billion of assets under management.

Spaceship wrote to members saying that the change will not impact them in terms of fees and their ability to access their super account.

Spaceship started out as a superannuation fund in 2017 and added a managed funds business called Spaceship Voyager in 2018, offering two low-cost equities funds with the average investor a 30-year-old worker.

It recently launched Earth Portfolio as the third fund within Spaceship Voyager.

