General

New study finds advisers optimistic about growth

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 19 NOV 2021   11:45AM

Iress' inaugural Advice Efficiency Survey reveals that more than 70% of advice practices forecast growth over the next three years.

The survey, commissioned by Iress alongside practice development consultancy Business Health, conducted the research with 113 advice practices across Australia in September 2021.

Results from the survey found that 72% of financial advice businesses expect growth in the short to medium term, however, they were nearly unanimous on the fact their operating models needed to change, with just 6% believing they will be operating in the same way in three years' time.

The research also found that many advice practices want to focus on creating more scale in their business to achieve growth, however 57% were frustrated with manually entering client data into two or three different technology platforms.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said that despite there being a narrow focus on registered adviser numbers as the sole measure of the health of the industry, the survey results clearly show that advice businesses are optimistic about the future.

"The research found that successful advice firms are achieving scale by optimising their processes and harnessing technology to unlock potential and work smarter," Walsh said.

This is enabling them to provide advice faster, which equals more opportunity to generate revenue.

"Newer advice practices are also reaping the benefits of their technology investment, including higher adoption of tools like portals to engage with clients at scale and producing advice documents more quickly," he said.

These newer practices are also focused on training their people to get the most out of technology.

"Australian advice practices are going through an unprecedented period of change driven by regulation, demographics, markets and competitors, and technology can be an important ally to help practice owners adapt and thrive, now and in the future," Walsh said.

