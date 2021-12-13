NEWS
Executive Appointments

New role for Cbus' Robbie Campo

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 13 DEC 2021   12:03PM

In addition to her role as group executive for brand, engagement, advocacy and product at Cbus, Robbie Campo has taken on a board position with the Integrated Reporting Framework.

Campo is an advocate for the benefits of integrated reporting, a form of reporting that is only currently used by a few super funds in Australia.

Cbus was the first super fund in Australia to follow the International Integrated Reporting Council's integrated reporting framework, preparing its annual report in line with the framework in 2019.

Since then, several other funds have taken up integrated reporting.

"Among pension funds internationally, there is a recognition that it's an invaluable framework for providing that more rigorous disclosure of the way in which value is created," Campo explained.

"One of the things integrated reporting encourages is an entirely different approach to the way an organisation thinks. As a result of following the guidelines it provides about the way in which you report, it really encourages the organisation to join all the dots internally."

Campo added that she hopes to see integrated reporting gain momentum in the superannuation sector.

"I think with the focus on sustainability and on transparency, on both of those counts where I think funds are recognising there will be a significant focus in the future, the adoption of integrated reporting really make sense. And I think that's true not just in Australia, that's true internationally," Campo said.

She clarified that taking up integrated reporting does not necessarily require more resources for funds, but instead a more strategic approach to reporting.

Campo added: "Obviously, the regulatory environment is also pointing to that focus around member outcomes. And so that's certainly very compatible with integrated reporting, which is all about measuring against the outcomes that are being achieved for members and key stakeholders."

