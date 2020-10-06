New property fund launched

Eildon Asset Management (EAM) has announced the launch of the EAM Elara Village Property Fund; an unlisted seven year, fixed term direct property fund.

The fund is raising capital from wholesale investors to invest in a new Coles anchored town center located in the Sydney suburb of Marsden Park.

The company, 50% owned by Eildon Funds Management, said upon completing the development it will consist of a newly built neighbourhood center known as Elara Village Town Center.

EAM said it expects the property will be completed and begin trading in October 2021.

The fund will offer investors an unlisted, single asset, direct property fund with a seven year initial term, and initial forecast distribution yield of 7% per annum (FY22 annualised) paid quarterly and 96% of forecast net operation income either agreed or in active negotiation.

Additionally, EAM said the fund will offer a forecasted weighted average lease expiry of approximately 11 years at opening, and initial property yield of 6%, total fund equity of $30.1 million and scheduled fund unit allotment date in November this year.

The news comes after Eildon Capital Group, also managed by Eildon Funds Management and owned by CVC Limited, said it was seeking to internalise its management and will pay around $4 million to the existing owner.

Eildon wants to internalise the management function and is offering to pay CVC $4 million to buy Eildon Funds Management.

EDC's independent directors have negotiated the proposal with CVC and have entered into a share purchase agreement. It will be funded via a cross-staple loan from Eildon Trust to Eildon Capital.

EDC said the change will eliminate all external fee payments and avoid perceived conflicts of interest which it says might exist within external management models.