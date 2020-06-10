New private trades platform for family offices

Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones backed ShareNett Holdings is partnering with Clearlist Holdings to develop a platform for family offices to transact in private markets securities.

Sharenett, which is a network of over 400 family offices and ultra-high-net-worths around the world, said the launch is a part of its strategy to become the leading regulatory compliant distribution platform for illiquid investment opportunities.

"[We are]creating a super-distribution hub that will level the playing field for family offices by giving them unique access to appealing investment opportunities across the entire spectrum of private assets," ShareNett chief executive and chair Clifford H. Friedman said.

"ShareNett has developed a robust institutional solution that provides a path for families to overcome the inherent challenges of seeking primary and secondary liquidity in private markets."

The company will collaborate with GTS Securities LLC on the launch of the ClearList initiative, where GTS will make capital commitments for ClearList to facilitate liquidity, which according to ShareNett, is a first in the trading of private market securities.

ClearList will provide real-time, transparent price discovery for private companies to develop a liquid market for their private securities.

"A major differentiator of the platform is that similar to public exchanges, ClearList will help create liquid markets for private securities and thereby provide true price discovery," ShareNett said.