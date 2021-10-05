NEWS
Investment

New private opportunities fund launches

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 OCT 2021   12:13PM

A specialist small and micro-cap Australian equities investment manager has launched a new investment fund that will take positions in a small number of Australian private businesses.

NAOS Asset Management announced the launch of NAOS Private Opportunities Fund, which the manager said will seek to provide investors with a unique exposure to smaller, quality private companies through investing in up to 20 companies. It is seeking to raise $35 million.

"The NAOS Private Opportunities Fund will provide exposure to an asset class that can be difficult to access for individual investors and SMSFs," NAOS managing director Sebastian Evans said.

"Yet the opportunity set in this sector is great - there are almost 50,000 private businesses with turnover in the $2 million to $10 million range whilst there are only 375 listed companies in the $5 million to $100 million turnover range.

"The market is witnessing a trend of quality private companies choosing to stay private for longer and we want to take full advantage of this movement. Excluding mining and energy companies, in 2017 there were 90 IPOs, and this number has continued to decline with 54 IP0s in 2020 and 31 in H1 2021."

The fund is open to sophisticated and wholesale investors with a minimum subscription of $100,000 and is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon of at least five years.

NAOS said it has already identified several companies as likely investments.

This is NAOS' first private companies fund.

NAOS has funds under management of approximately $400 million and currently manages three listed investment companies (LICs) - a micro-cap LIC (ASX: NCC), small cap LIC (ASX: NSC) and mid cap LIC (ASX: NAC).

