New portfolio manager at Pengana

A Pengana Capital global equities fund has appointed a new portfolio manager who previously established and led a boutique.

Jeremy Bendeich is a new portfolio manager for Pengana's High Conviction Equities Fund.

He works alongside James McDonald, who is also portfolio manager of the fund.

Bendeich is the former chief executive of the now-defunct Avoca Investment Management, which shut up shop in 2020.

He launched Avoca with John Campbell in 2011, with the backing of multi-millionaire Jeff Chapman's multi-boutique business Bennelong Funds Management.

Prior to that, Benedict was a portfolio manager at UBS Global Asset Management and worked for four years as an investment analyst at Colonial First State covering the small-caps market, large-cap telcos, utilities, infrastructure and property trusts.

Pengana chief executive Russel Pillemer said since the fund's inception in 2014, it has significantly outperformed its benchmark across all time periods, having returned an average of 32.8% per annum.

The fund is a concentrated, ethically screened portfolio that invests in a maximum of 20 Australian and global companies.

"We believe his knowledge of those models aligns strongly with the fund's investment process and will be hugely value-additive to our investors - for instance, his long history of investing in carsales.com allowed him to quickly analyse other international online auto sites such as Autohome listed in Hong Kong," Pillemer said.