New player in geared, index-shorting ETFs

After BetaShares' success in attracting investors to its geared, index-shorting ETFs during COVID's market decline, another player is getting ready to throw its hat in the ring.

ETF Securities is set to launch new ETFs based on the NASDAQ 100 -- one that provides a leveraged long exposure and another that provides geared short exposure.

The level of leverage in the two ETFs is between 200% to 275% of the net asset value, and is actively managed by the firm.

ETF Securities co-head of sales Kanish Chugh says he expects the ETFs to be used more as trading tools by investors who are looking to take a view on the volatility, than as traditional buy-and-hold allocations.

"[What] we have seen in the past four months, short and leveraged products have been used by investors, when there is here more volatility," Chugh told Financial Standard.

"This space in Australian market has traditionally been underdeveloped. A lot of work has been done already on what a short product is or what a geared product is. The markets have really evolved and there is a lot more that will happen in this space."

The July 13 launch of ETFS Ultra Long Nasdaq 100 Hedge Fund (LNAS) and ETFS Ultra Short Nasdaq 100 (SNAS) comes on the heels of BetaShares' geared, shorting ETFs catching investor attention during COVID-19 volatility.

BetaShares' BBOZ and BBUS, which track ASX 200 and S&P 500 respectively with leverage, had tallied up $250 million in inflows (with BBUS) from January to mid-March.

ETF Securities' new launches steer clear of S&P 500 and ASX 200 where BetaShares' products dominate, but they focus on US tech darlings like Tesla, Apple and Facebook which are increasingly among the most-traded global stocks by Australian investors.

"We were short on a leveraged product [and] NASDAQ is growing in importance with Australian investors. So it was a natural fit," Chugh said.