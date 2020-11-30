NEWS
Investment
New multifamily real estate fund
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 30 NOV 2020   12:16PM

A new fund that will invest in $223 million worth of American multifamily assets is pitching to Australian investors.

Domus's Multifamily Real Estate Fund (Domus IV) will invest in three assets in Nashville, Tennessee and Phoenix. It includes multifamily assets with separate dwellings held on a single legal title.

It is the fourth fund in the multifamily offering, and is being marketed to Australian, Asian and US investors who have already participated in the previous funds.

"Australian and Asian investors are particularly interested in the multifamily class of assets, which are more common in the US and sought after due to their consistently stable returns and resilience through macroeconomic events and real estate cycles," Geringer Capital chief executive Robert Geringer said.

"Additionally, capital is retreating from other asset classes, especially office and retail, which have in many cases become distressed assets in the US."

The firm said multifamily real estate in US can qualify for low fixed-rate, long-term (up to 35 years) non-recourse US government insured debt.

Immediately after the fund's close, Domus plans to make value-add improvements to increase rental income. It will do this before refinancing with low, fixed rate, long term, and non-recourse US government guaranteed debt, the firm said.

Geringer Capital is the US sponsor for the fund and currently has assets under management of $650 million.

The three assets in the new fund are:  a US$94 million asset in Bellevue West, Nashville with 556 dwellings across 57 buildings and 70 acres; another US$41 million asset in Nashville with 258 units across 15 buildings and 19.5 acres; and a US$23 million asset in Madison, Phoenix with 96 units across seven buildings and eight acres.

Read more: MultifamilyReal estateGeringer Capital
