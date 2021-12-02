New members on Markets Disciplinary Panel

ASIC has made a series of appointments to its Markets Disciplinary Panel, adding executives from Barrenjoey and Macquarie Group.

With seven members retiring, ASIC has welcomed three new appointees to the peer-review panel which determines whether infringement notices should be issued for alleged breaches of market integrity rules.

Joining the board are Barrenjoey's chief operating officer, fixed income Jacqui Byrnes, Macquarie's ANZ head of electronic execution Valerie Kingsmill and ABN AMRO Clearing Sydney's APAC chief executive Barry Parker.

FINSIA president Victoria Weekes has also been appointed deputy chair following the retirement of Cilla Boreham in June.

In addition to Boreham, Richard Brasher, Russell McKimm, John Manchee, Mark Pugsley, Pete Robson and Lisa Shand are retiring.

"The MDP has firmly established itself as an important regulatory tool in maintaining market integrity. These new appointments will ensure that the MDP will continue to have the expertise, experience and diversity to perform that role," ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said.

"ASIC welcomes the new appointees and thanks the retiring members for their service and valuable contributions to the MDP. The outcomes of the MDP are a testament to the quality and commitment of its members."