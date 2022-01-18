NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New head of retail funds management at Cromwell

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 JAN 2022   12:48PM

ASX-listed real estate fund manager Cromwell Property Group has appointed an industry veteran to the head of retail funds management position.

Peta Tilse joins the company with 25 years of experience.

Tilse is the founder of a regulatory technology company Sophisticated Access and director of boutique wealth manager Levantine Wealth. She also founded The Impact Suite, which helps charities and not-for-profits remain sustainable and attract donations.

Tilse was a cash and fixed income portfolio manager with Suncorp Investment Management from 1999 to 2007. After that, she was a private client adviser at UBS Wealth Management and director at Goldman Sachs JB Were.

She also makes contributions as a finance expert on ABC Radio.

"I'm excited to join such a highly regarded and principled manager. I look forward to leading the team and continuing to grow and deliver strong outcomes for our investors," Tilse said.

Cromwell chief executive Jonathan Callaghan said Tilse will be responsible for growing Cromwell's retail funds management business and its funds under management across Australia in her new role.

"I am delighted to welcome such a highly accomplished industry professional to this pivotal role," Callaghan said.

"The growth of Cromwell's funds management businesses is a key priority, and I believe Peta's wealth of experience will be instrumental in making this happen."

Read more: Cromwell Property GroupPeta TilseJonathan Callaghan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Cromwell names funds management head
Cromwell nabs Investa chief
Investa names chief executive
Fund manager COO resigns, chair named
Cromwell appoints head of development
Cromwell makes Italian acquisition
Real estate investor chief retires
Cromwell fights ARA takeover
Charity comparator to launch premium service
Cromwell appoints new director

Editor's Choice

New head of retail funds management at Cromwell

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASX-listed real estate fund manager Cromwell Property Group has appointed an industry veteran to the head of retail funds management position.

Credit Suisse chair resigns

KARREN VERGARA
Credit Suisse's chair has resigned less than a year into the role amid reports he breached several COVID-19 quarantine rules.

Federal Court imposes $4m penalty on industry fund

CHLOE WALKER
The Federal Court has imposed combined penalties of $4 million on Statewide Super for providing members with misleading information regarding their insurance and failing to report the issue to ASIC in the time required.

Barclays appoints managing directors

CHLOE WALKER
Barclays has appointed two new managing directors of investment banking in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.