New head of retail funds management at Cromwell

ASX-listed real estate fund manager Cromwell Property Group has appointed an industry veteran to the head of retail funds management position.

Peta Tilse joins the company with 25 years of experience.

Tilse is the founder of a regulatory technology company Sophisticated Access and director of boutique wealth manager Levantine Wealth. She also founded The Impact Suite, which helps charities and not-for-profits remain sustainable and attract donations.

Tilse was a cash and fixed income portfolio manager with Suncorp Investment Management from 1999 to 2007. After that, she was a private client adviser at UBS Wealth Management and director at Goldman Sachs JB Were.

She also makes contributions as a finance expert on ABC Radio.

"I'm excited to join such a highly regarded and principled manager. I look forward to leading the team and continuing to grow and deliver strong outcomes for our investors," Tilse said.

Cromwell chief executive Jonathan Callaghan said Tilse will be responsible for growing Cromwell's retail funds management business and its funds under management across Australia in her new role.

"I am delighted to welcome such a highly accomplished industry professional to this pivotal role," Callaghan said.

"The growth of Cromwell's funds management businesses is a key priority, and I believe Peta's wealth of experience will be instrumental in making this happen."