New head for Sydney Stock Exchange

The Sydney Stock Exchange (SSX) has announced Michael Go as its new chief executive.

Go joined the SSX earlier this year after working as head of trading for Thomson Reuters in Hong Kong since 2015.

Prior to that Go held positions as head of markets at AFMA and executive roles at MMADX for the Asia Pacific region.

As well as announcing the new appointment, the SSX said it is launching a new strategy to begin accepting listing applications from Australian cleantech energy companies, having recently accepted AGEO Resources and Australian medical technology company ANNSCA Medical.

Go said the new strategy is designed to support up-and-coming Australian companies and bring more benefits of competition to the Australian market.

"Our focus is very much on growth companies - businesses that have a track record and are looking to take the next step but may not be big enough to easily list on a main bourse," Go said.

"By fostering growth in this sector we think we can add new depth and vibrancy to the Australian listed landscape and bring some fresh, positive options to the market."

Go said the SSX's first accepted listing application of AGEO Resources was a good example of the exchange's new approach.

"AGEO Resources is a local company that has developed technology here in Australia to supply clean energy," he said.

"Their geothermal system is clever, clean and forward-thinking - exactly the type of company we want to foster and grow so they don't have to go offshore to find capital."

SSXchair Peter Rollason said the board had been very impressed with Go's achievements to date.

"Michael has brought fantastic energy and renewal to the business. Our pipeline of potential listings has grown to more than 50 from a standing start, and we look forward with excitement to 2020 and beyond," Rollason said.

The SSX received its licence in 2008. Go acknowledged that the venue had not fulfilled its licence potential in the past but said the time was right for its new sector-focused approach.