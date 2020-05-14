New fund listing cancelled

A new credit fund has launched but plans to list it on the ASX have been scrapped due to the market volatility as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

360 Capital announced the launch of its new Credit Income Fund that will remain unlisted to avoid impacts from recent market volatility.

360 Capital said the new fund will invest in middle market private credit opportunities in Australia and New Zealand.

The company said the new fund aims to provide investors access to an investment class that seeks to provide capital preservation and consistent, stable monthly distributions through market cycles.

"The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of private credit opportunities across geography, maturity, industry and loan term," the company said.

The fund is targeting a return of 4% pa above the RBA cash rate, net of fees and costs, and will be paid monthly.

The company said it is targeting a portfolio composition of 85% senior secured, 10% mezzanine and 5% enhanced return.

360 Capital said it will also co-invest up to $10 million of long-term capital into the fund.

The company said while it had plans to list the fund, it made the decision to cancel those plans due to the current environment.

"The proposed listing of the credit fund on the ASX as announced in February 2020 will not proceed at present given the recent volatility in investment markets," the company said.

The 360 Capital Credit Income Fund will be distributed by Cambridge Investment Partners, 360 Capital said.

