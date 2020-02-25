New ETF for ASX All Tech Index

Investors looking to ride the freshly-minted S&P/ASX All Tech Index will have access to a new ETF from BetaShares next week, but the fees are not cheap.

The BetaShares S&P/ASX Australian Technology ETF (ATEC) is expected to list on March 5 investing in a diversified index of Australian tech companies including AfterPay, Xero, WiseTech Global, REA Group and Carsales.com.

It will charge about 48bps per year.

This makes it more expensive than other passive ASX sector exposures, where resources ETFs charge 35 to 40bps while financials charge 39 to 40bps.

BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said ATEC's pricing is competitive.

"The index has done 17.4% [annualised] over the last year compared to the broader ASX 200's 9%. The fees are a very small part of the returns and I would say the pricing is very competitive," Vynokur said.

He also says for most users, technology is a small part of their portfolios unlike a core exposure such as the ASX200, where BetaShares's A200 is the cheapest broad-based Aussie equities product.

"As the ETF continues expanding and builds scale, there will always been an opportunity to look at the overall cost," Vynokur said.

BetaShares has ETFs tracking the NASDAQ, Asian tech stocks, and now, the ASX's all tech sector.

For ATEC, it sees potential demand from overseas investors looking to access Australian tech stocks.

"It's very early days yet but we have seen inflows from big global investors [pension funds and wealth groups]. Stocks like Afterpay and Xero are phenomenal success stories but there are also smaller tech companies in Australia [and the] ETF will be attractive to investors looking for diversified exposure," he said.