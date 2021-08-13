NEWS
Investment

New equality push in investments

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 13 AUG 2021   12:21PM

The Financial Services Council is leading a new push for gender equality in investment management.

The FSC launched the Women in Investment Management Charter, in a bid to improve female representation in the funds management industry.

"The FSC surveyed our domestic and global fund manager members on gender diversity in their investment teams. The survey showed that women on average make up 25% of investment teams," FSC chief executive Sally Loane said.

"While this is a solid result, and a significant improvement on a 2017 survey by Frontier Advisors which showed women made up just 14% of Australian equity management teams, the FSC and the industry recognise there is still more to do achieve equality in funds management industry."

The principles that the charter signatories agree to are: appointing an investment management senior executive who is responsible and accountable for gender diversity within the investment management team; setting internal targets for gender diversity in the investment management division; monitoring and reporting annually how the organisation is tracking against its target; and having an intention of linking the pay of relevant staff to delivery against the gender diversity target set by the organisation.

FSC chair and Mercer chief executive David Bryant commented: "While the importance of diversity is well recognised, there is more to be done as an industry. This is why the FSC is driving this important initiative for the industry to improve gender diversity within investment management teams."

Eight FSC members have signed on to this voluntary initiative.

The signatories so far are AllianceBernstein, Australian Ethical Investment, Challenger, First Sentier Investors, Mercer, QIC, Russell Investment Group and State Street Global Advisors Australia.

As part of its commitment, First Sentier Investors has set a target to have women comprise at least 40% of its investment management staff in Australia by 2033.

First Sentier chief investment officer Perry Clausen will be responsible and accountable for achieving gender diversity within the organisation's investment management teams.

"The 2033 target takes into consideration the current composition of our investment teams, and their typically low turnover rate," Clausen said.

"With long-term team stability being important to meeting our fiduciary obligations, it does mean we need to accept that it will take time to change the diversity profile of these teams."

Read more: FSCFirst Sentier InvestorsFinancial Services CouncilMercerPerry ClausenState Street Global Advisors AustraliaAllianceBernsteinAustralian Ethical InvestmentChallengerDavid Bryant
VIEW COMMENTS

All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.