New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott

Boutique investment manager Maple-Brown Abbott has appointed a new chief risk officer and created a new head of finance role.

Lata McNulty will step into the role of chief risk officer, reporting to chief executive and managing director Sophia Rahmani.

McNulty will transition into the new role in September for an initial six month term. She will also transition into the role of company secretary by the end of the year.

She is currently head of projects at Maple-Brown Abbott, a position she has held for six months.

Prior to joining Maple-Brown Abbott, McNulty spent over three years working in risk and compliance at Link Group.

Maple-Brown Abbott also announced Wendy Cox will be joining the firm in a newly created head of finance and human resources role. She joins from RF Capital where she was a finance consultant.

Cox spent three years as a financial controller at Challenger and worked at Commonwealth Bank, Deloitte and Barclays earlier in her career.

"We are delighted to welcome Wendy to Maple-Brown Abbott and to promote Lata who joined us in March," Rahmani said.

"Both Wendy and Lata are exceptional candidates for these roles, with diverse, global experience with a variety of top-tier firms, and exemplify the cultural attributes we seek out. These appointments will add further momentum to our strategy to evolve, diversify and grow."