New chief executive at Fitzpatricks Group

The national advice group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed co-founder John Woodley, as he moves to an executive chair role.

Jodie Blackledge has been appointed Fitzpatricks Group's chief executive.

This gives her the responsibility for the group's three main areas of focus: core business Fitzpatricks Private Wealth which has over 100 advisers, Atrium Investment Management which had $1.7 billion in assets under management, and another advice business called Retirement Victoria.

Blackledge has worked as Fitzpatricks Group's chief financial officer and chief operating officer since 2018. She was previously a chief financial officer at ASX-listed AUB Group. She is also a former chief financial officer of The Trust Company, which was acquired by Perpetual December 2013, and has held key strategy roles with AMP and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The firm said her focus will be on, growth via partnerships in wealth industry and in attracting more women advisers to join the industry.

"...I look forward to building our national presence and our Lead Adviser cohort, but also continuing our commitment in providing a high-level of support and mentoring to women by actively encouraging the growth of female professionals within the group and beyond," Blackledge said.

Her appointment comes as Woodley moves to an executive chair role. Remaining leadership remains unchanged: Matt Fogarty as chief executive of Fitzpatricks Private Wealth, and Tony Edwards as chief investment officer of Atrium.

"Celebrating 20 years of partnering with advisers, I am excited to have Jodie take the lead on this new chapter as our CEO. Jodie's leadership of the business on a day-to-day basis will allow me to take on a new role as executive chairman, a position that enables me to focus more time on mentoring Lead Advisers," Woodley said.

"Helping advisers build great business that tangibly enriches the lives of clients is at the heart of what we do, and we are well-positioned to best deliver value-driven advice to clients through our client-centric, goals-based advice model.

"I am excited to take on this new role and confident I leave the group CEO role in the very capable hands of Jodie, who will help build the next part of our journey as a national advisory and wealth firm."