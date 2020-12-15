NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
New chief executive at Fitzpatricks Group
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:38PM

The national advice group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed co-founder John Woodley, as he moves to an executive chair role.

Jodie Blackledge has been appointed Fitzpatricks Group's chief executive.

This gives her the responsibility for the group's three main areas of focus: core business Fitzpatricks Private Wealth which has over 100 advisers, Atrium Investment Management which had $1.7 billion in assets under management, and another advice business called Retirement Victoria.

Blackledge has worked as Fitzpatricks Group's chief financial officer and chief operating officer since 2018. She was previously a chief financial officer at ASX-listed AUB Group. She is also a former chief financial officer of The Trust Company, which was acquired by Perpetual December 2013, and has held key strategy roles with AMP and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The firm said her focus will be on, growth via partnerships in wealth industry and in attracting more women advisers to join the industry.

"...I look forward to building our national presence and our Lead Adviser cohort, but also continuing our commitment in providing a high-level of support and mentoring to women by actively encouraging the growth of female professionals within the group and beyond," Blackledge said.

Her appointment comes as Woodley moves to an executive chair role. Remaining leadership remains unchanged: Matt Fogarty as chief executive of Fitzpatricks Private Wealth, and Tony Edwards as chief investment officer of Atrium.

"Celebrating 20 years of partnering with advisers, I am excited to have Jodie take the lead on this new chapter as our CEO. Jodie's leadership of the business on a day-to-day basis will allow me to take on a new role as executive chairman, a position that enables me to focus more time on mentoring Lead Advisers," Woodley said.

"Helping advisers build great business that tangibly enriches the lives of clients is at the heart of what we do, and we are well-positioned to best deliver value-driven advice to clients through our client-centric, goals-based advice model.

"I am excited to take on this new role and confident I leave the group CEO role in the very capable hands of Jodie, who will help build the next part of our journey as a national advisory and wealth firm."

Read more: Fitzpatricks GroupFitzpatricks Private WealthJohn WoodleyAtrium Investment ManagementJodie Backledge
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New super fund targets millennials
Fitzpatricks expands footprint
New fund to invest in "clean disruption" tech
Last chance to participate in the annual FS Managed Accounts Survey
HUB24 introduces low-cost product
Advice dealer group appoints executive
New managing director at Paragem
MLC dealer group lead joins boutique
Advice group strengthens leadership team
HUB24 inks MDA, tech deal
Editor's Choice
ETF industry revenues revealed
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
Fund managers reaped $211 million in revenue from listing their strategies in ASX's ETF marketplace in the year to September, with BetaShares taking the biggest slice.
QIC hires investment director
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
The $54 billion fund manager has hired from Cambridge Associates to add an investment director to its global private capital team.
Regulators alert trustees of new obligations
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:40PM
The financial services and superannuation regulators have expressed their expectations to trustees on the new member outcomes, and product design and distribution obligations.
New chief executive at Fitzpatricks Group
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The national advice group has appointed a new chief executive to succeed co-founder John Woodley, as he moves to an executive chair role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iHwPKakv