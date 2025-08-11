New Challenger IM notes seek to raise $350m

Challenger Investment Management will launch a floating rate note on the ASX in a bid to raise $350 million that will be invested in private credit strategies.

Challenger IM LiFTS 1 Notes, which will list under the ticker code CIMHA, offer a fixed term of seven years monthly interest payments. Interest rate payable is 1M BBSW + 2.75% p.a.

Proceeds raised will be invested in a portfolio of public and private credit investments in Australia, New Zealand and global developed markets. This includes corporate, commercial real estate excluding residential construction and development loans, as well as asset-backed finance.

About 3.5 million of unsecured, deferrable, redeemable, floating rate notes will be issued.

Under the offer, investors can apply for a face value of $100 per note. The offer aims to raise a minimum of $200 million, with the ability to raise up to a maximum of $350 million.

Challenger chief executive of funds management Victor Rodriguez said the launch marks a significant step in Challenger's strategy to broaden access to income-generating investments and expand its presence in the listed debt market and signals the start of a new issuance program, designed to meet growing demand for private credit exposure in a more accessible format.

"It builds on our 20 years of experience investing in public and private credit and reflects our commitment to growing our listed retail presence with institutional grade income-focused solutions," he said.

"With the growing demand for private credit, Challenger IM LiFTS aims to provide access to this asset class via an ASX-listed fixed term debt security."

Challenger IM LiFTS have already secured cornerstone commitments of $100 million.

A syndicate that includes NAB, CommSec, E&P Financial and Morgans, with joint lead managers Ord Minnett, Wilsons, Canaccord and Taylor Collison has helped bring Challenger IM LiFTS to market.

Challenger IM currently has more than $16 billion assets under management.

CIMHA is set to trade on the ASX on September 10.