NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
New boutique strikes partnership
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 1 OCT 2020   12:38PM

A boutique set up by a former Ellerston Capital investment analyst is teaming up with Sydney's LSL Partners under a revenue share arrangement.

Coterie Capital was formed by Daniel Pi, who worked on Ellerston's investment team.

It is starting with an advisory offering for clients looking to deploy capital into private equity deals, and has plans to do a fund of similar investments down the line.

Coterie has signed a strategic alliance with LSL Partners, which will provide the infrastructure of operations, distribution and marketing for a share of Coterie's revenues.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

"It's a privilege to partner with Coterie Capital. I have known Daniel for more than a decade and I am certain that the professionalism, investment acumen and energy he brings to the table will lead to big things for our strategic alliance," said LSL chief executive Timothy Cheung.

"I am excited to be partnering with Tim and the team at LSL as we share a common DNA of applying an entrepreneurial approach to principal investing," Pi said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

LSL Partners was founded by Kim Ivey on 2018 and is a principal investment firm supported by family offices and UNHW Capital.

One of LSL's investments is Forum 360, a tech platform for online fund manager updates.

Earlier this year, it set up a new multi-boutique business Mantis Funds, with former Prodigy boutique Dalton Street Capital as its first client.

Dalton has since taken over the management of Watermark's $36 million market neutral fund.

Read more: LSL PartnersCoterie CapitalEllerston CapitalDaniel PiTimothy Cheung
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Former Ellerston executive in new role
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
New multi-boutique launches in Sydney
Ellerston, Morphic look to oust Perpetual
Ellerston LIC chair resigns
New head of wholesale at Fidelity
Ellerston hires from Colonial First State
Boutique hires from Ellerston Capital
Fund manager insto lead exits
Fund manager buys into Morphic AM
Editor's Choice
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:39PM
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Shariah-compliant ETF launches
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:24PM
A Shariah-compliant global equity ETF, touted as the world's first, has listed on the London Stock Exchange.
Media Super names new chair
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:01PM
Long-serving chair of Media Super Gerard Noonan is retiring at the end of the month as the $6 billion fund continues its due diligence in merger talks with $52 billion fellow industry fund Cbus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
OCT
1
VIC Fund Taxation Discussion Group 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EspYBqYN