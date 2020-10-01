New boutique strikes partnership

A boutique set up by a former Ellerston Capital investment analyst is teaming up with Sydney's LSL Partners under a revenue share arrangement.

Coterie Capital was formed by Daniel Pi, who worked on Ellerston's investment team.

It is starting with an advisory offering for clients looking to deploy capital into private equity deals, and has plans to do a fund of similar investments down the line.

Coterie has signed a strategic alliance with LSL Partners, which will provide the infrastructure of operations, distribution and marketing for a share of Coterie's revenues.

"It's a privilege to partner with Coterie Capital. I have known Daniel for more than a decade and I am certain that the professionalism, investment acumen and energy he brings to the table will lead to big things for our strategic alliance," said LSL chief executive Timothy Cheung.

"I am excited to be partnering with Tim and the team at LSL as we share a common DNA of applying an entrepreneurial approach to principal investing," Pi said.

LSL Partners was founded by Kim Ivey on 2018 and is a principal investment firm supported by family offices and UNHW Capital.

One of LSL's investments is Forum 360, a tech platform for online fund manager updates.

Earlier this year, it set up a new multi-boutique business Mantis Funds, with former Prodigy boutique Dalton Street Capital as its first client.

Dalton has since taken over the management of Watermark's $36 million market neutral fund.