Investment
New boutique at Pinnacle
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 6 FEB 2020   12:45PM

A former Morgan Stanley investor has partnered with Sydney multi-boutique Pinnacle Investment Management to launch a new Asia-focused boutique.

Reminiscent Capital was piloted by Pinnacle last year, and describes its strategy as discretionary Asia Macro.

It invests in fixed income, foreign exchange and equities with an aim of generating uncorrelated absolute returns.

The boutique currently has a team of three.

David Adams, who previously worked at Morgan Stanley and was most recently a portfolio manager at Brevan Howard leads the team as the chief investment officer for Reminiscent.

Chris James, who worked at Citi in pan-Asian equity derivatives sales, is Reminiscent's assistant portfolio manager.

They are joined by Nathaniel Hartley as a trader. He was previously an FX analyst at ANZ bank.

Pinnacle is looking to launch a Cayman fund for Reminiscent aimed at international investors in the second quarter.

It has taken a 40% stake in the new boutique.

"[Reminsicent] provides Pinnacle with further diversification and growth into liquid alternatives, an offshore client base and USD revenue stream," Pinnacle said in its half-year performance results out today.

"Discretionary Asian macro has wide appeal to international institutional investors given the market inefficiencies in the region, under-allocations (and therefore demand) from northern hemisphere allocators as well as the shortage of institutional quality offerings in the space," Pinnacle said.

Pinnacle has 15 boutiques under its banner, including its recent stake in Chris Joye's Coolabah Capital Investments.

They together manage about $61.6 billion. This FUM grew by 31.9% in the first half of FY20 over the H1FY19.

Pinnacle affiliates reported 48.1 million in net profit after tax. This was up 27.2% over first half of the previous financial year.

Pinnacle got a $17.7 million share of the NPAT - up 23.8% over the previous half.

