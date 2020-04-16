NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
New ASIC guidance on active ETFs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 16 APR 2020   12:41PM

ASIC has provided additional guidance on non-transparent active ETFs, which were subject to a review last year.

ASIC is asking ETF issuers only rely on publicly available information or a reference price as the input for market making quotes.

It has also asked them to establish information barriers so people who know the current portfolio holdings don't submit the bid and offers.

"[ETF firms should]... have adequate arrangements for identifying and responding to instances of substantial information asymmetry in the market; and have appropriate compliance and supervision arrangements to support these measures," ASIC said.

On improving internal market making practices, ASIC has asked indicative net asset value (iNAV) be as accurate and as frequently published as practicably possible, full portfolio holdings disclosure should be delayed only to the extent necessary to protect the fund's intellectual property, and internal market making arrangements should support incoming and exiting investors to transact at fair and orderly prices.

Last July, ASIC halted the admission of new active ETFs with internal market making as it reviewed the sector, eventually lifting the ban in December.

The regulator first raised its concerns about internal market making in 2018 when it published its review of the ETF industry, which mentioned that non-transparent quoted funds may have larger spreads than transparent ones.

"As the actual portfolio composition is not publicly disclosed each day, it is difficult for an independent market maker (who does not know the portfolio composition) to compete in market making," the review said.

Read more: ASICActive ETF
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC provides relief around early super access advice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
ASIC demands compliance despite COVID-19
ASIC cancels slew of AFSLs
Mayfair 101 accused of misleading advertising
Should unused services on AFSLs be subject to ASIC levy?
ASIC winds up three financial services companies
Industry bodies work to ease regulatory burdens
Former ANZ adviser banned
IMAP not anticipating regulatory overhaul
Editor's Choice
Major regulatory efforts delayed
HARRISON WORLEY
ASIC has been forced to delay several major pieces of its regulatory workload in order to effectively deal with the challenges of COVID-19.
Former Wallaby banned
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Simon Poidevin has been banned from financial services for five years, with the Administrative Appeals Tribunal upholding ASIC's action.
Ausbil promotes from within
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aussie equities manager Ausbil has made two key appointments, promoting from within on both occasions.
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ELIZA BAVIN
To protect and grow wealth investors need to carefully monitor other major factors, not just COVID-19, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1nM5qdcf