New ASIC guidance on active ETFs

ASIC has provided additional guidance on non-transparent active ETFs, which were subject to a review last year.

ASIC is asking ETF issuers only rely on publicly available information or a reference price as the input for market making quotes.

It has also asked them to establish information barriers so people who know the current portfolio holdings don't submit the bid and offers.

"[ETF firms should]... have adequate arrangements for identifying and responding to instances of substantial information asymmetry in the market; and have appropriate compliance and supervision arrangements to support these measures," ASIC said.

On improving internal market making practices, ASIC has asked indicative net asset value (iNAV) be as accurate and as frequently published as practicably possible, full portfolio holdings disclosure should be delayed only to the extent necessary to protect the fund's intellectual property, and internal market making arrangements should support incoming and exiting investors to transact at fair and orderly prices.

Last July, ASIC halted the admission of new active ETFs with internal market making as it reviewed the sector, eventually lifting the ban in December.

The regulator first raised its concerns about internal market making in 2018 when it published its review of the ETF industry, which mentioned that non-transparent quoted funds may have larger spreads than transparent ones.

"As the actual portfolio composition is not publicly disclosed each day, it is difficult for an independent market maker (who does not know the portfolio composition) to compete in market making," the review said.