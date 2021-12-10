NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New appointments to FSC board

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   12:50PM

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has today announced the appointments of AMP Australian Wealth Management chief executive Scott Hartley, and Challenger chief executive, people, corporate affairs and strategy Michelle Taylor, as directors to the board.

Hartley is an experienced financial services executive with more than 25 years' experience in executive management roles including 20 years in the wealth management industry.

Prior to joining AMP in January of this year, Hartley was the chief executive of Sunsuper between 2014 and 2019 and spent 15 years in executive roles with MLC/NAB Wealth.

Taylor brings more than 20 years' experience in corporate affairs, sustainability and strategy across a range of industries including financial services, property and health to the FSC board.

Taylor joined Challenger in 2016 and is responsible for corporate strategy, people and culture, corporate affairs, thought leadership and sustainability.

FSC chairman David Bryant said both Hartley and Taylor bring an immense wealth of knowledge across all portfolio areas of the FSC, and their knowledge and proven leadership will be an asset to the board.

"Scott and Michelle are welcome additions to the FSC board, together bringing more than 45 years' experience to the table," Bryant said.

"Their respective talents and dedication to grow and protect the long-term financial wellbeing of Australians will be valued on the FSC board, and we look forward to working with them."

The FSC has over 100 members representing Australia's retail and wholesale funds management businesses, superannuation funds, life insurers, financial advisory networks and licensed trustee companies.

The industry is responsible for investing almost $3 trillion on behalf of more than 14.8 million Australians.

Read more: Michelle TaylorScott HartleyDavid Bryant
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New FSC board appointment
Mercer names super services leader
AMP reduces super fees
New equality push in investments
AMP flags recovery, profit jumps
AMP shakes up advice service model
Directors added to FSC board
Jobs to go at AMP Australia
AMP Australia announces new leadership team
AMP announces AMP Bank lead

Editor's Choice

Do inflows follow performance?

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
A recent study found flows to individual funds do directly follow performance, but there's a catch.

Hostplus, Statewide formalise merger

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:39PM
The two industry superannuation funds will progress merging after signing a Successor Fund Transfer deed.

Labor promises to recognise adviser experience

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
Labor promises it will dump educational requirements for financial advisers with over a decade's experience if it comes to power.

Morgan Stanley promotes two senior leaders

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:09PM
Morgan Stanley Australia appointed a new local wealth management research lead as the incumbent takes on an executive role overseas.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.