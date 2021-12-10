New appointments to FSC board

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has today announced the appointments of AMP Australian Wealth Management chief executive Scott Hartley, and Challenger chief executive, people, corporate affairs and strategy Michelle Taylor, as directors to the board.

Hartley is an experienced financial services executive with more than 25 years' experience in executive management roles including 20 years in the wealth management industry.

Prior to joining AMP in January of this year, Hartley was the chief executive of Sunsuper between 2014 and 2019 and spent 15 years in executive roles with MLC/NAB Wealth.

Taylor brings more than 20 years' experience in corporate affairs, sustainability and strategy across a range of industries including financial services, property and health to the FSC board.

Taylor joined Challenger in 2016 and is responsible for corporate strategy, people and culture, corporate affairs, thought leadership and sustainability.

FSC chairman David Bryant said both Hartley and Taylor bring an immense wealth of knowledge across all portfolio areas of the FSC, and their knowledge and proven leadership will be an asset to the board.

"Scott and Michelle are welcome additions to the FSC board, together bringing more than 45 years' experience to the table," Bryant said.

"Their respective talents and dedication to grow and protect the long-term financial wellbeing of Australians will be valued on the FSC board, and we look forward to working with them."

The FSC has over 100 members representing Australia's retail and wholesale funds management businesses, superannuation funds, life insurers, financial advisory networks and licensed trustee companies.

The industry is responsible for investing almost $3 trillion on behalf of more than 14.8 million Australians.