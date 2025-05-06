Newspaper icon
New ACCC chief named

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 6 MAY 2025   12:15PM

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has appointed Sarah Proudfoot as chief executive.

Despite also conducting an external search, Proudfoot started with the ACCC in 2005 when she joined the agency's Infocentre.

She has since held a range of senior roles in the agency, including executive general manager of the ACCC Infrastructure Division between 2020 and 2024 with oversight of the ACCC's work across telecommunications, rail, ports, airports, electricity and gas as well as the 2023 Childcare Inquiry.

Proudfoot was appointed executive general manager of the ACCC's National Anti-Scam Centre in August 2024 and has been acting chief executive since February 2025.

"During her career Sarah has consistently demonstrated her ability as an outstanding strategic leader with personal drive, credibility and integrity, and a strong commitment to public service," ACCC chair Gina-Cass Gottlieb said.

"I am confident that with Sarah's contribution as chief executive leading our capable people, our agency will continue to deliver important outcomes for the Australian economy and community."

Proudfoot said she is very proud of the work she has already done at the ACCC and is looking forward to continuing it in her new role.

"One of the many things I've loved in my time at the ACCC is the fact our work makes a difference to people's lives every day," she said.

"It is a significant responsibility and privilege to take on the role of chief executive and to work with commissioners and our talented, dedicated team in the interests of consumers and protecting competition across our economy."

The appointment comes as the ACCC prepares to take on new responsibilities after the government passed the Treasury Laws Amendment (Mergers and Acquisitions Reform) Bill 2024.

As part of the changes, set to come into effect from 1 January 2026 with voluntary notification available from 1 July 2025, businesses contemplating an acquisition will need to notify the ACCC and wait for approval before the acquisition can proceed.

The ACCC will be the first decision maker on each notified acquisition. The ACCC said the change will speed up the approval process for businesses - particularly for non-contentious matters.

Read more: ACCCSarah ProudfootGina-Cass Gottlieb
VIEW COMMENTS

