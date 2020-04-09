NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Never say never to RBA help: First State Super
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 9 APR 2020   4:08PM

One of the nation's largest superannuation funds believes now is not the time for the RBA to step in with liquidity support, but said it's a solution which shouldn't be ruled out.

First State Super is confident it does not need specific liquidity support from the Reserve Bank, however the fund's chief investment officer Damian Graham said the uncertain economic future means the option should remain on the table.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Graham said the fund doesn't feel that it is short of liquidity at the moment, meaning it doesn't need the RBA's help.

However, he did say "you never say never" when asked about the prospect of future support, noting the fallout from the pandemic could last for years.

Graham's comments come as solutions to the super sector's alleged lack of liquidity make headlines. University of Melbourne professor and Super Consumers Australia director Kevin Davis recently suggested super funds should consider borrowing from the RBA in an arrangement that we see the fund's assets used as collateral.

"It's hard to predict exactly how it will play out over the next two to three years, but we feel very comfortable in our liquidity," Graham said.

"But if we thought the broader system was becoming more challenged around liquidity then it may be that more funds need access to RBA support.

"It's not something that we feel like we're likely to need, but again I think as a backstop or an option at some point, if it's something that became relevant then we'd certainly support the RBA doing that."

Not only does the fund have enough liquidity to deal with the early release scheme, but it's still looking to take advantage of any opportunities which come its way.

"We also want to actively look at opportunities at the moment. That's something we have been going through a process of over the last few weeks, around what's starting to be the opportunity areas of interest and the opportunities that we want to be able to take advantage of with the additional liquidity that we have," he said.

Specifically, the fund is keen on a selection of companies that it believes are creating additional value, through the strategic equities approach embedded within its portfolio.

"We're starting to see some of those opportunities really come to fruition. So that'll be a gradual process over the next 12 months, but we've already started to initiate some in that area," Graham said

As some investors look for more liquidity, Graham said the fund also wants to be prepared to pick up additional unlisted assets as they "come back to market", despite First State having recently repriced its own unlisted assets, like other super funds, out of cycle.

Asked whether the COVID-19 fallout would see the fund delay its plans to merge with VicSuper - as other funds have - Graham said the plan was still on track.

"We're still proposing to move along on the same timeline," Graham said.

"Obviously, we're considering any impacts or potential ramifications, but [they] don't seem to be having significant ramifications around timelines or planning.

"We are quite close to the merger being completed, but I think even if it were six months beforehand we'd just consider any ramifications and define the right approach to mitigate any issues."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: First State SuperDamian GrahamFinancial StandardKevin DavisReserve BankSuper Consumers AustraliaUniversity of MelbourneVicSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Volatility hits super funds
Calls for super release to borrow from RBA
VicSuper investments chief joins Hostplus
RBA pulls QE trigger
Asset values could drop to 2017 levels: MSCI
Bigger balances, bigger blow: Elia
TAL hits back at rumour mill
The week that was
Platforms maintain cash rate on RBA cut
Not buy time yet: Lonsec
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ECcVYVOr