Never say never to RBA help: First State Super

One of the nation's largest superannuation funds believes now is not the time for the RBA to step in with liquidity support, but said it's a solution which shouldn't be ruled out.

First State Super is confident it does not need specific liquidity support from the Reserve Bank, however the fund's chief investment officer Damian Graham said the uncertain economic future means the option should remain on the table.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Graham said the fund doesn't feel that it is short of liquidity at the moment, meaning it doesn't need the RBA's help.

However, he did say "you never say never" when asked about the prospect of future support, noting the fallout from the pandemic could last for years.

Graham's comments come as solutions to the super sector's alleged lack of liquidity make headlines. University of Melbourne professor and Super Consumers Australia director Kevin Davis recently suggested super funds should consider borrowing from the RBA in an arrangement that we see the fund's assets used as collateral.

"It's hard to predict exactly how it will play out over the next two to three years, but we feel very comfortable in our liquidity," Graham said.

"But if we thought the broader system was becoming more challenged around liquidity then it may be that more funds need access to RBA support.

"It's not something that we feel like we're likely to need, but again I think as a backstop or an option at some point, if it's something that became relevant then we'd certainly support the RBA doing that."

Not only does the fund have enough liquidity to deal with the early release scheme, but it's still looking to take advantage of any opportunities which come its way.

"We also want to actively look at opportunities at the moment. That's something we have been going through a process of over the last few weeks, around what's starting to be the opportunity areas of interest and the opportunities that we want to be able to take advantage of with the additional liquidity that we have," he said.

Specifically, the fund is keen on a selection of companies that it believes are creating additional value, through the strategic equities approach embedded within its portfolio.

"We're starting to see some of those opportunities really come to fruition. So that'll be a gradual process over the next 12 months, but we've already started to initiate some in that area," Graham said

As some investors look for more liquidity, Graham said the fund also wants to be prepared to pick up additional unlisted assets as they "come back to market", despite First State having recently repriced its own unlisted assets, like other super funds, out of cycle.

Asked whether the COVID-19 fallout would see the fund delay its plans to merge with VicSuper - as other funds have - Graham said the plan was still on track.

"We're still proposing to move along on the same timeline," Graham said.

"Obviously, we're considering any impacts or potential ramifications, but [they] don't seem to be having significant ramifications around timelines or planning.

"We are quite close to the merger being completed, but I think even if it were six months beforehand we'd just consider any ramifications and define the right approach to mitigate any issues."

