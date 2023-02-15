Netwealth reports significant growth

Netwealth has reached $62.4 billion funds under administration (FUA) and posted record earnings in its H1 FY23 results.

Netwealth's FUA grew 10.2% to the prior corresponding period (pcp).

The company's underlying EBTIDTA, excluding non-cash share-based payments, was $47.4 million, up 8.1% to the pcp.

Funds under management (FUM) was $14.4 billion, up 10.4% from 30 June 2022.

Managed account FUM rose to $12.2 billion, a 9.5% increase over the same period.

Netwealth's number of client accounts also increased to 121,032.

In an ASX announcement, the company said that it continues to gain market share with a strong pipeline and high win rate for new business across all key segments.

Netwealth added that it successfully secured several new licensee relationships that will begin transitioning and funding new accounts in the current financial year.

The company also said that it maintains net flow guidance for FY23 at approximately $11 billion, subject to timing of transitions and no further deterioration in the macro, and geopolitical environment.

Further, Netwealth stated that it's near completion of its non-custodial administration pilot, on track for market launch in March.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, recently Netwealth rolled out several platform enhancements, including a client account notification and task-tracking tool.

The upgrade and release of "Activities" will allow advisers and clients to track and respond to tasks, such as corporate actions and account notifications, like minimum cash balances, Netwealth said.

Netwealth managing director Matt Heine commented: "For advisers, staying on top of clients' super and investment accounts is a critical part of their daily activities."

"From monitoring corporate actions to ensuring there is enough monies in client accounts, to paying for ongoing insurances and pensions day today management is significant. Further, clients are accepting instructions, such as changes in fees or annual fee consents, more and more via their client portal."

The newly developed activities will support over 40 common tasks and alerts.