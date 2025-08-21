Newspaper icon
Netwealth reports record FY25 results

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 21 AUG 2025   12:32PM

Netwealth Group has delivered its results for the financial year ending June 30, recording "exceptional growth" across all key metrics.

Netwealth recorded funds under administration (FUA) of $112.8 billion, which was a 28.2% surge from FY24, while total income came in at $324.4 million, an increase of 27.1%.

Its platform revenue increased by 26.8% to $316.4 million, and on average, revenue per account was $2088, an increase of $223.

The average FUA per average number of accounts was $662,000, an increase of $80,000.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) increased by 39.8% to $116.5 million, while NPAT margin grew by 35.9%.

Total operating expenses has however grown to $161.0 million, a 23.4% increase from the previous year.

Further, funds under management (FUM) grew by 31.9% to $27.0 billion as at June 30.

Meanwhile, a fully franked final dividend of 21.0 cents per share will be paid, bring the total dividends for FY25 to 38.5 cents per share, an increase of 10.5 cents on FY24.

Netwealth attributed the quality of offering and key platform functionality as the key driver of the FUA net flows.

"Netwealth will continue to invest to build capability and functionality to maintain this advantage, driving platform scale, efficiency and, most importantly, high levels of customer satisfaction experienced by our clients," Netwealth said.

Additionally, the platform also saw adviser numbers rise to 3971, up 5.6% over the year. Other key business drivers include managed account net flows of $4.3 billion, increased by 56.5%.

Looking forward, Netwealth said it has commenced the new financial year with 'strong' momentum.

"Building on our strong FY25 performance and opportunity pipeline, we will continue with our initiatives to invest in our people, product innovation, security infrastructure and technology capabilities," Netwealth said.

"These strategic investments position us to capitalise on current market opportunities and deliver on our recent market wins, meet our customer and member needs and drive ongoing sustainable business growth and returns."

Netwealth also expects FUA net flows to "not differ materially" from FY25, for growth in total operating expenses to be in line with FY25, and investment in capitalised software to increase by approximately $1 million on the 2H25 run rate.

