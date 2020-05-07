NEWS
Investment
Sponsored by
Netwealth, Ironbark partner
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   12:23PM

Netwealth and Ironbark Asset Management have entered into a partnership to deliver managed account solutions to financial advice groups.

Netwealth has launched a new managed account solution with Ironbark to provide private label managed account managers with the option to build their portfolios with Ironbark as the Responsible Entity (RE).

"At Netwealth, we seek to support a variety of business models and the new RE option provides managed account model managers and advice groups with the flexibility to partner with Ironbark for RE and investment governance services," said Netwealth joint managing director Matt Heine.

"By offering external RE to advice firms via Ironbark, Netwealth adds additional capacity to support different value propositions and the evolving needs of the industry."

Alan Kenny, head of corporate trustee and client solutions at Ironbark, said he is pleased the two companies have come together.

"Combining out broad range of corporate trustee services with Netwealth's market-leading managed account solutions enables us to meet and exceed the diverse needs of our advice partners," Kenny said.

Heine said in the current environment with volatile markers and investment executions under constant scrutiny by clients, managed accounts are an even more relevant solution for advice firms.

"With managed accounts, advice firms have industrialised their investment process and are able to achieve execution alpha in that they are more likely to deliver more timely and better trading outcomes for all their clients, not just a select few," Heine said.

