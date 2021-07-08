NEWS
Technology

Netwealth FUA, inflows rise

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   11:39AM

Netwealth ended the June quarter with a 12% increase in funds under administration (FUA) and a 102% increase in inflows.

The platform recorded $47.1 billion in FUA, up from $41.8 billion in March and a 49.6% increase to the previous corresponding period.

Fee-paying FUA was 65.6% at the end of June, a marginal decrease of 0.7% on the previous quarter which Netwealth attributes to market movements.

Inflows picked up for the quarter reaching $3.1 billion, up from $2.3 billion in March and a 102% increase to the PCP. The largest licensee accounted for around 12% of inflows.

Total funds under management increased $1.2 billion over the quarter to $11.7 billion and an increase of $4.5 billion to the PCP.

Meanwhile, the managed accounts balance grew $4 billion to $9.8 billion while managed accounts inflows slowed to $741 million from $889 million in March.

On the other hand, managed fund inflows almost doubled to $56 million from $32 million.

Member accounts also grew 5.8% over the quarter to 97,319.

Investment Trends' latest Adviser Technology Needs Report revealed Netwealth as the overall top-rated platform by financial advisers at 80%.

Earlier in the year, Investment Trends Platform Benchmarking & Competitive Analysis Report saw HUB24 rank first for platform functionality with a total score of 89%, just beating Netwealth on 88.9%.

Further to this, Rainmaker analysis of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register found Netwealth has 2.5% of the adviser industry using the platform with 2371 advisers.

