NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Netwealth boosts profit, FUA
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 FEB 2021   11:48AM

The platform provider posted a 34.5% increase in statutory profit and a $4.5 billion rise in funds under administration in its half-year results.

Netwealth's statutory profit reached $27.6 million and funds under administration grew to $38.8 billion while funds under management grew $1.5 billion to $9.3 billion.

Managed account inflows jumped $1.3 billion to $7.6 billion. The average account size increased to $440,000 as at 31 December 2020, with the average annualised platform revenue per account increasing 6.5% to $1666.

"As average account size increases, revenue streams are diversified and ancillary revenues increase," Netwealth said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

EBITDA rose 30.1% to 40.5 million for the half year with an EBIDA margin of 56%.

The platform provider said its strategic investment in data solutions fintech Xeppo has the potential for third party partnerships and assists in pivoting the business to a multi-disciplinary integrated wealth practice.

Looking forward, Netwealth expects to continue to increase overall market share and forecasts net inflows for the year to reach between $8.5 billion and $9 billion.

In addition, Netwealth noted its new pricing is fully implanted and an FUA administration fee is not expected to increase in the second half of the year.

The platform recently announced that its longstanding chair Jane Tongs stepped down and appointed Tim Antonie to take over.

In addition, Netwealth appointed Kate Temby as an independent non-executive director.

Read more: NetwealthJane TongsKate TembyTim AntonieXeppo
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Netwealth names new director
Longstanding Netwealth chair resigns
How to attract high net worth clients
Real estate investor chief retires
Robo-advice a complement, not disruptor: Six Park
Netwealth sees rise in inflows
Superhero sets eyes on managed accounts
Netwealth appoints international custodian
Netwealth takes stake in Aussie fintech
Managed funds recover FUM losses
Editor's Choice
Westpac prioritises risk management
KARREN VERGARA
Westpac announced risk management and rebuilding its culture will be its top priorities for 2021.
Revolution hires to investment team
KANIKA SOOD
The private debt boutique has added a former Challenger investor as a portfolio manager, and an associate portfolio manager from JANA.
Cbus hires new group executive
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $60 billion industry super fund for the construction and building sector has expanded its leadership team with a new hire.
Netwealth boosts profit, FUA
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The platform provider posted a 34.5% increase in statutory profit and a $4.5 billion rise in funds under administration in its half-year results.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ftw4jQPd