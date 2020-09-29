NEWS
Technology
Netwealth appoints international custodian
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 29 SEP 2020   12:38PM

Netwealth has appointed a global custodian, who will also provide global and domestic equities execution and fund administration.

Citi, which is the third largest custodian in Australia, will provide the services to Netwealth.

Citi has been executing equities for Netwealth since late 2014. Netwealth does its local custody itself while international custody was previously with RBC Investors.

It also makes Netwealth the first local wealth platform to sign up for Citi's Execution to Custody (E2C) platform, which combines in a single portal global execution, settlement and custody services, the custodian said.

"We know our clients want greater access to International markets both directly, via funds and also via our managed account, and Citi was able to provide unparalleled exposure for our team. Following a seamless onboarding experience, we look forward to leveraging Citi's strengths to help in our aim to be the most comprehensive wealth platform in Australia," Netwealth joint managing director Matt Heine said.

Citi Australia said it is looking to add over 20 custody clients and employees in the next 12 months, as Royal Bank of Canada (RBC's) March client transfer agreement with Citi comes into effect.

"Citi is particularly well placed to facilitate Netwealth's growth plans, whether that is combining our leading Markets and Securities Services products together like we have with E2C, or providing a full suite of fund administration services that will support their new global specialist series offering [from Magellan Financial Group]. Our international access is unparalleled in the Australian market," Citi Australia head of equities Daniel Young said.

Citi is the third largest custodian locally with $561.5 billion in total assets under custody for Australian investors, after J.P. Morgan and Northern Trust. Citi overtook NAB Asset Servicing in the six months ending June.

Netwealth had $31.5 billion in assets under custody for Australian investors at June end, according to Australian Custodial Services Association.

Citi declined to comment on the length of the Netwealth custody partnership.

Read more: NetwealthCiti AustraliaDaniel Young
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
