Regulatory

Netflix insider trading ring charged

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 20 AUG 2021   12:10PM

In the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission has brought insider trading charges against three former Netflix employees.

It alleges that the three employees generated more than US$3 million in profits by trading on confidential information about Netflix's subscriber growth.

According to the SEC's complaint, Sung Mo "Jay" Jun was at the center of a long-running scheme to illegally trade on non-public information about the growth in Netflix's subscriber base, a key metric Netflix reported in its quarterly earnings announcements.

The complaint alleges that Sung Mo Jun, while employed at Netflix in 2016 and 2017, repeatedly tipped this information to his brother, Joon Mo Jun, and his close friend, Junwoo Chon, who both used it to trade in advance of multiple Netflix earnings announcements.

After Jun left Netflix as an employee, he continued to obtain confidential information about subscriber numbers from another insider - Ayden Lee - according to the complaint.

"We allege that a Netflix employee and his close associates engaged in a long-running, multimillion dollar scheme to profit from valuable, misappropriated company information," SEC San Francisco Regional Office director Erin Schneider said.

"The charges announced today hold each of the participants accountable for their roles in the scheme."

Joseph Sansone, chief of the SEC Market Abuse Unit added: "The defendants allegedly tried to evade detection by using encrypted messaging applications and paying cash kickbacks. This case reflects our continued use of sophisticated analytical tools to detect, unravel and halt pernicious insider trading schemes that involve multiple tippers, traders, and market events."

