Executive Appointments

Natixis hires sales director from First Sentier

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   12:30PM

Natixis Investment Managers hired an institutional sales director who spent nearly a decade at First Sentier Investors.

Sydney-based Edward Tighe joined Natixis IM in October. He finished up as director of institutional business at First Sentier, formerly known as Colonial First State Global Asset Management.

Tighe is responsible for developing new and existing business opportunities and strategies for clients across asset classes such as real assets, liquid and illiquid alternatives, equities, and fixed income.

He reports to country head Louise Watson. Tighe said he looks forward to bringing his experience of working with various institutional clients from superannuation funds to foundations and family offices.

Separately, the firm's head of global market strategy Esty Dwek left in October to join FlowBank as chief investment officer.

Geneva-based Dwek spent more than five years at Natixis IM, starting out as a senior investment strategist.

She previously worked at Natixis affiliate Loomis Sayles and HSBC.

First Sentier InvestorsNatixis IMNatixis Investment ManagersEdward TigheEsty DwekFlowBankHSBCLoomis SaylesLouise Watson
VIEW COMMENTS

