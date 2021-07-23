NEWS
Executive Appointments

National practice manager joins Madison

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUL 2021   12:23PM

Madison Financial Group has appointed a former financial adviser as its new national practice manager.

Jason Gapps joins Clime Investment Management's subsidiary after working as a representative of boutique Hunter Wealth, which was previously known as Hillross-Consilium.

Prior to that, he worked for major institutions like IOOF, ANZ and Commonwealth Bank and BT, serving in senior roles covering practice management.

Gapps' hire follows another senior appointment in June whereby Jaime Johns was promoted to Madison's general manager.

Johns said Gapps brings a unique perspective to Madison as he has been an adviser, but also supported advisers in building successful practices.

"His expansive knowledge will strengthen the Madison community and our team, and we are thrilled to welcome him aboard," she said.

Gapps said: "I'm excited to join Madison and the broader Clime Group, with the strength of the leadership team including Annick Donat, Jaime Johns & John Abernethy being instrumental in my decision. Good financial advice is a critical service that I believe more Australians can benefit from, and now more than ever, financial advisers need the support of a licensee like Madison that is invested in their success."

Madison Financial GroupJaime JohnsJason GappsAnnick DonatJohn Abernethy
