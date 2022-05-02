NAB evades AUSTRAC fine for non-compliance

National Australia Bank (NAB) has avoided a civil penalty for issues related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML-CTF) laws.

Unlike the Commonwealth Bank and Westpac which received gargantuan fines for AML-CTF breaches, NAB has accepted an enforceable undertaking from AUSTRAC without pecuniary punishment.

AUSTRAC opened the investigation into the bank as it had identified concerns about its AML-CTF program, systems and controls.

The regulator subsequently found issues of non-compliance in targeted compliance assessments and through self-disclosures from NAB. Later in June 2021, AUSTRAC notified NAB of a formal investigation into five of the bank's reporting entities.

The entities in question were NAB, JBWere, Wealthhub Securities, Medfin Australia and AFSH Nominees.

Upon acceptance of the enforceable undertaking, NAB has undertaken to implement a comprehensive remedial action plan that should see improvements to its systems, controls and record keeping.

More specifically, the improvements will relate to applicable customer identification procedures, customer risk assessments, transaction monitoring, and governance and assurance.

In a statement, AUSTRAC has said it will monitor NAB's progress to ensure that actions are taken within set timeframes and maintain regular discussions with the bank. Additionally, an independent auditor will report to AUSTRAC annually on the bank's progress, a final report will be ready by March 2025.

AUSTRAC chief executive Nicole Rose said the enforceable undertaking aimed to ensure NAB remained steadfast with its remediation programs to shore up compliance and combat organised crime risks.

Rose said: "NAB has worked collaboratively with AUSTRAC throughout the investigation and this enforceable undertaking will help to ensure NAB meets its compliance and reporting obligations."

She added: "All AUSTRAC regulated businesses have a responsibility to have measures in place to protect the community from serious and organised crime."

"When these obligations are not met, AUSTRAC will not hesitate to draw on our range of regulatory tools and enforcement powers to maintain public confidence in Australia's financial system."

In a statement today, NAB chief executive Ross McEwan commented on the enforceable undertaking, stating: "We take our AML/CTF obligations very seriously. We acknowledge the concerns that led to AUSTRAC's investigation."

"We recognise it has taken us longer to fix the concerns raised than it should have. We welcome AUSTRAC's acknowledgement that NAB has undertaken significant work to date - and we accept that there is more to do."

McEwan concluded: "We have a plan to make our bank simpler for customers to use while safeguarding against the criminal threat. The enforceable undertaking provides a clear timeline as we further build capability, increase resourcing, continue to modernise our systems and improve controls and governance."

NAB is currently assessing the likely costs of delivering the requirements of the enforceable undertaking and it said it will provide an update at its half-yearly results later this week.

Irrespective of NAB's individual circumstances, notably AUSTRAC's 2021 major banks in Australia risk assessment labelled the overall money laundering and terrorism financing risk for the industry as 'high'.