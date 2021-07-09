NEWS
Superannuation

MySuper performance soars

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUL 2021   11:54AM

MySuper options have delivered the best annual financial returns in over three decades, new research shows.

The latest data from Rainmaker Information's Default MySuper Index recorded 2020/21 financial year returns of an average of 18%, after all fees and taxes.

According to Rainmaker, the latest time the index recorded such high performance was in the 1986-87 financial year at 19%.

The returns were driven by listed property (33%), Australian and international shares (28%) and global infrastructure (20%).

However, on the other end unlisted direct property only secured returns of 3.6% followed by 0.2% from international bonds, 0% from cash and 0.8% from Australian bonds.

"These returns mean Australia's 13.5 million super fund members earned $520 billion in investment earnings in the past 12 months, or almost $39,000 each," Rainmaker Information executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said.

"This is three-times the amount of all the money everyone contributed into their superannuation accounts through the year, six-times the amount of all the compulsory Superannuation Guarantee contributions or 17-times what was paid in fees."

Cbus highlighted this week that its MySuper financial year returns were the highest in the fund's 37-year history at 19.34%.

Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok puts the result down the fund's approach to its strategy throughout the pandemic.

"Cbus was one of a small group of funds to achieve a positive result (0.75%) during the previous 2019/20 financial year. To then have the confidence to get back in the market is testament to the people and structures that we have put in place over the last five years," Fok said.

"We managed our cashflow exceedingly well during the initial Covid-19 volatility which meant that we could invest for our members on the upswing."

In addition, Cbus now manages 35% of assets in-house which has led to fee reductions and therefore better outcomes for members but it may be hard to sustain the high performance.

"We have reduced investment fees by $400M since 2017 which has helped add to our returns," Fok said.

"Obviously we would love to see strong double-digit returns like this every year but indications are that conditions will become tougher."

VIEW COMMENTS

