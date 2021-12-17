MySuper heatmap offers few surprises

The annual MySuper heatmap shows 45% of products delivered returns below benchmark this year but there are few surprises, with most being the same products that failed the performance test. The regulator has also shared which funds came close to failing the test.

Released yesterday, the heatmap shows it is largely those funds that failed the inaugural performance test earlier this year that also underperformed here.

AvSuper Growth, Christian Super's My Ethical Super, Commonwealth Bank Group Super's Accumulate Plus Balanced, EISS Super's MySuper option, LUCRF Super's MySuper Balanced, Maritime Super MySuper, ANZ Smart Choice Super, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund's LifetimeOne and the Incitec Pivot Employees Superannuation Fund's Active Balanced all received a red or orange rating.

It's also the first time APRA has revealed the scores achieved in the inaugural performance test earlier this year.

The performance test has two components: average investment returns (net of investment costs and taxes) for the last eight financial years versus a benchmark, and the administration fees for the last financial year versus a benchmark. If the fund slips below 0.5% when these two numbers are added, it fails the test.

Of those that did fail, Colonial First State's FirstChoice Employer Super came the closest to passing with a score of 0.60%. Of those that passed, TWUSUPER (-0.47%), Westpac Group Plan MySuper (-0.46%), Mine Super's default lifecycle option (-0.44%) and Rest (-0.43%) came the closest to failing. Incitec Pivot, LGIAsuper and Suncorp Lifestage Funds also only marginally passed.

APRA's heatmap modelling shows being in a poor performing fund can mean a 2% return differential every year compared to a well performing fund with the same risk profile.

In terms of fees, the data shows MySuper products have improved, but there is still a way to go for several funds.

In December 2019, one quarter of MySuper products charged total fees and costs of more than $646 per annum on a $50,000 balance. This has since reduced by more than 10% to $582.

Among the few products called out for their cost - administration fees or total cost - as at 1 October 2021 were OneSuper's MySuper Passive Balanced, IOOF's MySuper option and Maritime Super's MySuper option. Meanwhile, some that earned an orange rating included Australian Ethical's Balanced option, the Goldman Sachs & JB Were Superannuation Fund, AMG MySuper and MLC's NAB Staff MySuper.

"The majority of products identified as charging high administration fees in the 2020 MySuper Heatmap continue to charge fees that are significantly higher than other MySuper products," APRA said.

Since the first heatmaps, 22 MySuper options have ceased, accounting for $41.8 billion in funds under management. This iteration covers 75 products and $853 billion in total member benefits as at June end.

"Superannuation members deserve confidence that their retirement savings are being well-looked after, regardless of what type of fund or product their money is invested in," APRA member Margaret Cole said.

"Although there have been benefits generated for members from industry consolidation and reductions in fees in recent years, these heatmaps show there remains considerable room for improvement in member outcomes."

APRA also published its assessment of the Choice sector for the first time, finding that 60% of products in this segment underperform.