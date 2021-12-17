NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

MySuper heatmap offers few surprises

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 17 DEC 2021   11:54AM

The annual MySuper heatmap shows 45% of products delivered returns below benchmark this year but there are few surprises, with most being the same products that failed the performance test. The regulator has also shared which funds came close to failing the test.

Released yesterday, the heatmap shows it is largely those funds that failed the inaugural performance test earlier this year that also underperformed here.

AvSuper Growth, Christian Super's My Ethical Super, Commonwealth Bank Group Super's Accumulate Plus Balanced, EISS Super's MySuper option, LUCRF Super's MySuper Balanced, Maritime Super MySuper, ANZ Smart Choice Super, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund's LifetimeOne and the Incitec Pivot Employees Superannuation Fund's Active Balanced all received a red or orange rating.

It's also the first time APRA has revealed the scores achieved in the inaugural performance test earlier this year.

The performance test has two components: average investment returns (net of investment costs and taxes) for the last eight financial years versus a benchmark, and the administration fees for the last financial year versus a benchmark. If the fund slips below 0.5% when these two numbers are added, it fails the test.

Of those that did fail, Colonial First State's FirstChoice Employer Super came the closest to passing with a score of 0.60%. Of those that passed, TWUSUPER (-0.47%), Westpac Group Plan MySuper (-0.46%), Mine Super's default lifecycle option (-0.44%) and Rest (-0.43%) came the closest to failing. Incitec Pivot, LGIAsuper and Suncorp Lifestage Funds also only marginally passed.

Sponsored Video
Diversified defensive income from global commercial property

APRA's heatmap modelling shows being in a poor performing fund can mean a 2% return differential every year compared to a well performing fund with the same risk profile.

In terms of fees, the data shows MySuper products have improved, but there is still a way to go for several funds.

In December 2019, one quarter of MySuper products charged total fees and costs of more than $646 per annum on a $50,000 balance. This has since reduced by more than 10% to $582.

Among the few products called out for their cost - administration fees or total cost - as at 1 October 2021 were OneSuper's MySuper Passive Balanced, IOOF's MySuper option and Maritime Super's MySuper option. Meanwhile, some that earned an orange rating included Australian Ethical's Balanced option, the Goldman Sachs & JB Were Superannuation Fund, AMG MySuper and MLC's NAB Staff MySuper.

"The majority of products identified as charging high administration fees in the 2020 MySuper Heatmap continue to charge fees that are significantly higher than other MySuper products," APRA said.

Since the first heatmaps, 22 MySuper options have ceased, accounting for $41.8 billion in funds under management. This iteration covers 75 products and $853 billion in total member benefits as at June end.

"Superannuation members deserve confidence that their retirement savings are being well-looked after, regardless of what type of fund or product their money is invested in," APRA member Margaret Cole said.

"Although there have been benefits generated for members from industry consolidation and reductions in fees in recent years, these heatmaps show there remains considerable room for improvement in member outcomes."

APRA also published its assessment of the Choice sector for the first time, finding that 60% of products in this segment underperform.

Read more: APRAMaritime SuperIncitec Pivot Employees Superannuation FundANZ Smart Choice SuperAMG MySuperAustralian Catholic SuperannuationAustralian EthicalAvSuperChristian SuperColonial First StateCommonwealth Bank Group SuperEISS SuperFirstChoice Employer SuperGoldman SachsIOOFLGIAsuperLUCRF SuperMargaret ColeMine SuperMLCNAB Staff MySuperOneSuperSuncorp Lifestage FundsWestpac Group Plan MySuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What you read in 2021
HESTA leads trustee board diversity
Industry responds to heatmap findings
Choice products not so choice: APRA
APRA tells Christian Super to merge
CFS targets adviser market
UniSuper, Australian Catholic Super exploring merger
APRA questions trustees on financial resilience
APRA, ASIC provide annual update
ISA releases pre-election wish list

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas Securities Services chief executive to depart

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The chief executive of BNP Paribas Securities Services David Braga will depart the firm at the end of 2021.

Industry responds to heatmap findings

CHLOE WALKER
Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

Plato readies new ESG strategies

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Pinnacle boutique is understood to be pitching two new ESG equities offerings to institutional investors.

ISPT takes stake in property fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
ISPT has acquired a stake in a subsidiary run by ASX-listed E&P Financial Group, paying $12 million for its share.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.