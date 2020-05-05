MySuper bounces back

While the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has demolished the return expectations of investors for the year, new analysis shows MySuper products have managed to turn things around.

Latest Rainmaker research shows MySuper products offered by not-for-profit funds are performing strongly in the wake of COVID-19, with Rainmaker's SelectingSuper MySuper index recording an average return of 2.2% across April.

The April monthly result is the best since June last year, and shows that despite facing extreme difficulties, MySuper have successfully shielded their members from much of the crisis' worst impacts.

The results bring the average fall in the MySuper sector to -10% since the onset of the Corona Financial Crisis on 20 February.

Rainmaker's advance SelectingSuper index is based on an analysis of 20 MySuper products offered by not-for-profit super funds which publish daily unit prices. Products in the index represent $522 billion being around two thirds of the MySuper sector.

Returns across the index ranged from a high of 4.1% to a low of 0%. No MySuper product in the index recorded a negative result for the month.

Overall, rolling 12 month returns for the index are tracking at around -3.2%, the lowest level since August 2009. Financial year to date returns are now averaging -4.8%. However, the results pale in comparison to the troubles suffered during the worst of the GFC, when the MySuper 12-month index dropped all the way to -21% in December 2008.

Rainmaker said the strong April performance is influenced by gains in the ASX of 8.8%, and the positive performance of AREITS, which posted 13.7%.

The new findings come after the researcher widened the scope of its analysis, with March data showing returns for 15 of the nation's leading not-for-profit super funds were not nearly as bad as the bleeding of the ASX, when reported last month.

Average returns in March were -9% across the 15 funds, while the ASX fell by close to 30%.

While not naming names, the analysis showed returns across the 15 funds ranged from -5.4% to -12.6% during March, equating to an average return of -9% for the month.

At the time, Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said given the ASX fell by 21% in March and by 29% from February 20 to March end, the returns seen were remarkable.

"MySuper products are currently sitting on an average rolling 12-month return of -3%. For context, the average rolling 12-month return for the MySuper index during the Global Financial Crisis got as low as -20%," he said.

"The YTD MySuper index return to March end is -6%."