NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
MySuper bounces back
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:45PM

While the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has demolished the return expectations of investors for the year, new analysis shows MySuper products have managed to turn things around.

Latest Rainmaker research shows MySuper products offered by not-for-profit funds are performing strongly in the wake of COVID-19, with Rainmaker's SelectingSuper MySuper index recording an average return of 2.2% across April.

The April monthly result is the best since June last year, and shows that despite facing extreme difficulties, MySuper have successfully shielded their members from much of the crisis' worst impacts.

The results bring the average fall in the MySuper sector to -10% since the onset of the Corona Financial Crisis on 20 February.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Rainmaker's advance SelectingSuper index is based on an analysis of 20 MySuper products offered by not-for-profit super funds which publish daily unit prices. Products in the index represent $522 billion being around two thirds of the MySuper sector.

Returns across the index ranged from a high of 4.1% to a low of 0%. No MySuper product in the index recorded a negative result for the month.

Overall, rolling 12 month returns for the index are tracking at around -3.2%, the lowest level since August 2009. Financial year to date returns are now averaging -4.8%. However, the results pale in comparison to the troubles suffered during the worst of the GFC, when the MySuper 12-month index dropped all the way to -21% in December 2008.

Rainmaker said the strong April performance is influenced by gains in the ASX of 8.8%, and the positive performance of AREITS, which posted 13.7%.

The new findings come after the researcher widened the scope of its analysis, with March data showing returns for 15 of the nation's leading not-for-profit super funds were not nearly as bad as the bleeding of the ASX, when reported last month. 

Average returns in March were -9% across the 15 funds, while the ASX fell by close to 30%.

While not naming names, the analysis showed returns across the 15 funds ranged from -5.4% to -12.6% during March, equating to an average return of -9% for the month.

At the time, Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said given the ASX fell by 21% in March and by 29% from February 20 to March end, the returns seen were remarkable.

"MySuper products are currently sitting on an average rolling 12-month return of -3%. For context, the average rolling 12-month return for the MySuper index during the Global Financial Crisis got as low as -20%," he said.

"The YTD MySuper index return to March end is -6%."

Read more: SuperMySuperRainmakerASXSelectingSuperAREITSCorona Financial CrisisGFCSuperannuation
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Members begin to turn on industry funds
Not safe to launch: APRA
NFP super fund performance revealed
ASX ups capital raise capacity
Healthcare outperforms as financials plummet
The next big short
APRA to track ERS payment times
APRA-regulated fund or SMSF: It's all the same
Aussie analysts share COVID-19 investment tips
The blame game
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Zk4DxxZ5