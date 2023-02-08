My mind has not been changed: Levy

Financial advisers and non-relevant providers should share the load when it comes to giving simpler financial advice, Michelle Levy maintains.

As previously flagged in the draft proposals, Levy has suggested the Corporations Act be amended to provide that personal financial advice be provided by a relevant provider where it is provided by an individual and either the client pays a fee for the advice or the issuer of the product pays a commission for the sale of the product to which the advice relates. In all other cases, personal advice can be provided by a non-relevant provider.

It's the long-debated proposal that's considered the most problematic and will see superannuation funds, insurers and banks gain more advice autonomy if Treasury adopts the recommendation outlined in the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) final report.

The QAR chair said her mind had not been changed on the subject and remained firm in her decision that not all personal advice needs to be provided by a relevant provider.

"There are only around 16,000 financial advisers in Australia and their numbers are declining," she explained.

"If the regulatory framework continues to require all personal advice to be given by a financial adviser (where it is given by an individual), it would exacerbate the existing accessibility and affordability issues which are part of the reason for this Review."

She stressed that relevant providers (financial advisers, financial planners and stockbrokers) will, in "some circumstances", be the only ones to provide advice.

"Advice must be provided by a financial adviser (relevant provider) when a fee for advice or a commission is paid. This test is simpler and more certain than that which I proposed in the Proposals Paper," she said.

Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) chief executive Phil Anderson said this proposal in particular has been a "hot button" for some advisers.

"I think it's seen to be challenging because of different standards that might apply," he explained.

"We've argued that we would be comfortable with the proposal if there were controls around the types of advice that might apply, and an expectation that the education standard was materially raised for those people who are non-relevant providers."

He added that if the proposal only allows for simple advice to be provided to people who would not otherwise have the ability to access advice, it's an outcome that should be encouraged.

"Because it's not going to impact the people who would normally go to a financial adviser anyway, they're not going to suddenly go to a product provider to get the solutions. This is about finding something that will work for people who don't otherwise have access to advice," he said.

"I think the detail around it is still problematic."

Levy acknowledged there has been concern around her suggestion but said she has also received "broad support."

"Many people recognised the benefit of expanding the supply of advice beyond financial advisers as a means to increase the affordability and accessibility of financial advice," she said.

If the recommendation is adopted, Levy said in every case in which the Corporations Act does not require a relevant provider to give personal advice, it will be a matter for the AFS licensee to determine whether the personal advice can be provided by an individual who is not a financial adviser.

"Happily, I do not think it is necessary or in the interests of consumers to require all personal advice to be given by a financial adviser," she said.

Perhaps the most controversial element of Levy's proposal is that the statutory best interest duty obligations will not pertain to non-relevant providers.

"The new best interests' duty would be a true fiduciary duty that reflects the general law and will not include a safe harbour. This duty will apply only to financial advisers (relevant providers)," it reads.

Industry fears that the proposal will undo the stitching of the Royal Commission are counteracted by the fact that non-relevant providers will need to uphold the Good Advice Duty.

"That part hasn't change that was part of the original proposal," explained Anderson.

"They (non- relevant providers) will be bound by the Good Advice Duty so it doesn't mean that there'll be no controls, they will still be required to comply with that. This makes sure that their advice is good and fit for purpose for the client."