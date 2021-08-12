Multiple accounts already in sharp decline

A new research paper from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has revealed that ahead of the controversial stapling regulations being implemented, multiple super accounts are already on a sharp decline.

The paper outlines the fact that ATO data suggests there should be between 17 million and 20 million superannuation accounts in the system, if every worker was to have one account.

In 2015, there were close to 30 million superannuation accounts - indicating the huge proportion of workers holding multiple accounts, accruing necessary fees and failing to optimise the compounding of their retirement savings.

This number of accounts slowly declined over the years until 2019 - after the Royal Commission's final report - when the number of accounts in the system sharply decreased.

As of June 2020, there were 24.4 million super accounts in the system, a significant decline from the 27.4 million in June 2019.

ASFA estimates that in 2022 there could be as few as 22 million accounts, and just approximately 2.5 million of these would be unwanted multiples.

It has formed this estimate based on the government's new stapling measures, which ASFA predicts will remove half a million duplicate accounts from the system.

"A combined effort from government and industry to tackle unwanted multiple accounts in the system has reduced the number of lost and inactive super accounts by 13 million since 2015," ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea said.

Despite the significant reduction in multiple accounts, the number of lost and inactive accounts held by the ATO has remained stagnant, at around five million accounts, despite a large flow of superannuation accounts into and out of the ATO.

"There is more work to be done to reduce the number of multiple accounts and to address the $3.6 billion in lost and unclaimed super which currently sits with the ATO," McCrea said.

When inactive accounts fall below $6000, they are automatically transferred to the ATO. But, ASFA says the tax office could be doing more.

It recommends the ATO reunite amounts it holds whenever it can identify another account in a superannuation fund, including inactive accounts, where the combined balance will be above $6000.

ASFA claims in many cases the ATO can match such accounts to a super account held by an individual, but the law only allows the ATO to forward a balance when the superannuation account proper is classified as active.

The ATO applies an interest rate to the balances it holds which is equivalent to the increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or 1.1% in the 12 months to March 2021. In contrast, the average investment return of superannuation funds is usually around 7%, with the year to June 2021 returning an extraordinary 20%.

"ASFA estimates that superannuants stood to earn investment returns in the order of $700 million in the past year if the $3.6 billion ATO-held balances were reunited with active accounts," McCrea said.