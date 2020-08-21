NEWS
Executive Appointments
MUFG appoints sector head
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 21 AUG 2020   12:42PM

Japan's largest bank has promoted a Melbourne-based director to head of resources, utilities, infrastructure and transport for Oceania.

Kristy Datson is moving into the role after about two years at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

In her most recent role, she worked with Melbourne and Adelaide-based clients across these sectors with a strong focus on project finance, loan syndications and debt capital market products, MUFG said in a statement.

"During this time, Kristy, who is based in Melbourne, has been driving the business strategy and delivering strong industry insights and customer solutions across these sectors."

The role sits within MUFG's global corporate and investment banking business.

Previously, she worked at ANZ including as head of loan asset management and integration.

MUFG recently sold its 15% stake in AMP Capital back to the business for $460 million.

MUFG
