MSCI downgrades Russia's ESG rating

The global ratings and indices provider has downgraded its ESG Government Rating of Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's rating was downgraded from BBB to B with a negative outlook, and the rating for Belarus was also downgraded from BB to B.

The ratings reflect how a country's exposure to and management of ESG risk factors may affect the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of its economy, ranging from AAA to CCC.

MSCI's ratings methodology applies a 50% weight for governance, 25% for social, and 25% for environmental.

MSCI said it believes there is still significant downside risk to Russia's ESG rating, and an additional downgrade may occur.

For the downgrade to occur, MSCI had to initiate a 'Sovereign Watch' event assessment, which only occurs in extraordinary circumstances and assesses major events on a scale from 'Minor' to 'Very Severe'.

"Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's 'Political Governance' score was already assessed as being weak under the three categories of 'Stability and Peace', 'Political Rights and Civil Liberties' and 'Governance Effectiveness'," MSCI said.

"Using the Sovereign Watch methodology, we have reduced these scores further in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine."

The new assessment of Russia's 'Political Governance' drove the downgrade and is considered 'Very Severe'. Its 'Economic Environment' and 'Financial Governance' has also been deemed 'Very Severe' to "reflect the potentially wide-reaching domestic impact of international sanctions and financial isolation".

Belarus' ESG rating was also reassessed, having initially been looked at in 2021 as a result of Russian pressure on the government. At that time its BB rating was maintained, but MSCI has now opted to downgrade the rating to B with a negative outlook due to the potential impact of the conflict.

MSCI is also monitoring Ukraine's ESG score, so far maintaining it at BB but with a negative outlook.

In terms of the index business, MSCI has already flagged the potential for Russia to be removed from its indices.

It is currently seeking feedback on how best to treat the Russian equity market within its indexes "up to and including the potential reclassification of the MSCI Russia Indexes from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status".