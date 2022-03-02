NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

MSCI downgrades Russia's ESG rating

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 MAR 2022   12:43PM

The global ratings and indices provider has downgraded its ESG Government Rating of Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's rating was downgraded from BBB to B with a negative outlook, and the rating for Belarus was also downgraded from BB to B.

The ratings reflect how a country's exposure to and management of ESG risk factors may affect the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of its economy, ranging from AAA to CCC.

MSCI's ratings methodology applies a 50% weight for governance, 25% for social, and 25% for environmental.

MSCI said it believes there is still significant downside risk to Russia's ESG rating, and an additional downgrade may occur.

For the downgrade to occur, MSCI had to initiate a 'Sovereign Watch' event assessment, which only occurs in extraordinary circumstances and assesses major events on a scale from 'Minor' to 'Very Severe'.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

"Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, Russia's 'Political Governance' score was already assessed as being weak under the three categories of 'Stability and Peace', 'Political Rights and Civil Liberties' and 'Governance Effectiveness'," MSCI said.

"Using the Sovereign Watch methodology, we have reduced these scores further in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine."

The new assessment of Russia's 'Political Governance' drove the downgrade and is considered 'Very Severe'. Its 'Economic Environment' and 'Financial Governance' has also been deemed 'Very Severe' to "reflect the potentially wide-reaching domestic impact of international sanctions and financial isolation".

Belarus' ESG rating was also reassessed, having initially been looked at in 2021 as a result of Russian pressure on the government. At that time its BB rating was maintained, but MSCI has now opted to downgrade the rating to B with a negative outlook due to the potential impact of the conflict.

MSCI is also monitoring Ukraine's ESG score, so far maintaining it at BB but with a negative outlook.

In terms of the index business, MSCI has already flagged the potential for Russia to be removed from its indices.

It is currently seeking feedback on how best to treat the Russian equity market within its indexes "up to and including the potential reclassification of the MSCI Russia Indexes from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status".

Read more: RussiaMSCIESGUkraineBelarus
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia
Chief economist: Is this a buy op?
Australian Unity appoints ESG lead
HESTA impact lead goes it alone
Super fund appoints ESG, listed equities lead
HSBC receives ESG accolades, criticism on same day
T. Rowe Price launches new impact fund
SSGA chief executive to retire
MSCI teams up with Menai Financial Group
200% more ESG investments from sovereign funds

Editor's Choice

ASIC consults on FSCP sittings

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is seeking feedback on how and when the Financial Services and Credit Panel should convene when addressing financial adviser misconduct.

Pendal appoints portfolio manager

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pendal has appointed a new portfolio manager to its Australian midcap fund as Andrew Waddington prepares to retire.

Australia confirms economic sanctions against Russia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian government has confirmed its economic measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Hejaz adds sales director

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.