MSCI amplifies AI capabilities

The global investment company has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the development of generative AI solutions for the investment industry.

Powered by Google Cloud's gen AI platform Vertex AI and climate technology, including BigQuery Geospatial and Earth Engine, the solutions aim to help MSCI clients better manage portfolio risks and opportunities and make informed investment decisions.

The partnership will focus on three key areas, including risk signals, conversational AI, and climate generative AI.

For risk signals, MSCI will combine its proprietary data and analytics with Google Cloud's gen AI solutions to provide an overview of portfolio and enterprise level risk designed to significantly reduce the time clients need to analyse and arrive at actionable insights.

"This solution will help portfolio and risk managers more easily synthesize and rapidly act on significant volumes of risk signals from their portfolios, while also fostering greater collaboration between risk and portfolio management teams to build more resilient portfolios," MSCI said.

Meantime, Google Cloud's gen AI will also power MSCI's new conversational AI solution for its portfolio and risk management solutions.

This capability will use natural language processing to simulate human language and generate responses that can enable clients to quickly answer questions and surface information about their portfolios and MSCI data, models, and solutions.

When it comes to climate generative AI, MSCI will leverage Google's gen AI technologies to help investors measure and manage portfolio exposure to climate risk and identify low carbon investment opportunities.

"The AI revolution has led to rising expectations among companies and investors, who want faster access to higher-quality data, analytics, and actionable insights," MSCI chief executive and chair Henry Fernandez said.

"Expanding our partnership with Google Cloud will help MSCI address these needs while keeping us at the forefront of advanced data technologies. It will also help us provide new solutions for investors working to decarbonise their portfolios."

MSCI chief technology officer Jigar Thakkar added that while the investment industry has long been fueled by AI and machine learning, MSCI has been using it for years.

"The advancement in generative AI has jump-started a revolution in our industry," Thakkar said.

"With the power of generative AI and LLMs, MSCI are advancing towards its commitment to help investors build better portfolios with enhanced insights."

Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian said generative AI is driving the next evolution of financial services as investment professionals look for better and faster ways to monitor portfolios, generate new insights, and scale the speed of decision-making.

"Our partnership with MSCI to build generative AI-powered solutions will not only help risk and portfolio management teams better collaborate and unlock insights, but also will enable MSCI's clients to build more climate-resilient portfolios," he said.