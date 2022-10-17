MSC Trustees receives CCIV authorisation

Newspaper icon
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 17 OCT 2022   11:40AM

MSC Trustees is now authorised to operate both retail and wholesale Corporate Collective Investment Vehicles (CCIV), becoming the first professional trustee firm to do so.

The CCIV framework was effective July 1. MSC Trustees is also now the first to hold this authorisation and Singapore's similar Variable Capital Companies (VCC) authorisation; MSC Trustees expanded into Singapore earlier this year.

"We welcome this new CCIV capability in our core trustee business. The CCIV regime is designed to offer an alternative structure for pooling of capital for investment purposes, in line with similar structures around the world, and ensure Australia remains internationally competitive in attracting and managing investor capital," MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said.

He added that the business has already fielded interest from several multi-national fund managers seeking to replicate similar structures overseas.

"We believe MSC Group's ability to offer CCIV and VCC structures respectively in both Australia and Singapore provides a compelling offering for regional and international fund manager clients," Fletcher said.

"We also believe our cross-border capability presents as a real competitive advantage for our business in both countries."

MSC Group made its application for CCIV authorisation in August. In the lead up to doing so, the group appointed Ruth McClelland and Steven O'Connell to its board as independent directors.

With them joining, MSC Group's board composition because majority independent, a requirement to receive CCIV authorisation.

