MSC Trustees nabs Equity Trustees general manager

Making the jump from Equity Trustees, Kylie Holbrook has joined MSC Trustees as general manager, funds.

MSC Trustees said the appointment marks an expansion of its Sydney team, with Holbrook taking on a leadership role.

She spent the last 12 years at Equity Trustees as general manager, relationships and oversight. Before that, she spent seven years with Perpetual as a business unit manager, working in client management and compliance.

She is a chartered accountant and has also worked with Grant Thornton and BDO Nelson Parkhill.

"We are delighted to welcome Kylie to MSC Trustees as an accomplished leader in our corporate trust industry," MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said.

"She brings expertise in business development, client management and funds oversight. Over 20 years, she is recognised for overseeing multibillion-dollar funds under management initiatives and as an expert in regulatory and compliance practices."

He added that the group is repositioning following its recent acquisition of Certane Corporate Trust, with plans to strengthen the promotion of its new scale and full-service offering.

In January, MSC acquired Certane, formerly known as Sargon Capital.

For her part, Holbrook said: "It's really exciting to join a dynamic team who now bring a full-service, end-to-end, fund services solution to the market, giving fund manager clients an alternative to the traditional trustee and responsible entity models."