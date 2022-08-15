Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

MSC Trustees adds to board

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 15 AUG 2022   12:43PM

The fund services provider has welcomed two financial services industry veterans to its board ahead of its application to obtain CCIV authority.

MSC Trustees has added Ruth McClelland and Steven O'Connell as non-executive directors, effective last week.

McClelland has more than 20 years' experience in financial services as a corporate lawyer, including in-house roles at Future Super, Qualitas, K2 Asset Management and IFM Investors. She has previously held senior risk and compliance roles at a range of listed and unlisted trustees.

Meanwhile, O'Connell brings more than 30 years' experience across life insurance, financial advice, superannuation and custody. This includes roles with Citigroup, NAB and BNY Mellon.

As a result of their appointments, MSC Trustees' board is now mostly independent directors. With this, MSC Trustees intends to apply to ASIC for a corporate collective investment vehicle (CCIV) authority. The CCIV regime came into effect on July 1.

The composition of its board also aligns MSC Trustees to the findings of ASIC's review of responsible entity governance and allows MSC Trustees to disband the separate compliance committee it has previously delegated certain activities to. O'Connell was a member of that committee for 10 years.

MSC Group managing director Matt Fletcher said: "Steve O'Connell has been such a great contributor on our trustee compliance committee since incorporation and was a natural choice for expansion of our trustee board. He knows our business well and brings so much experience from a larger variety of compliance and governance appointments across the industry."

"We are also delighted to welcome Ruth McClelland who brings extensive experience specific to the trustee space and funds management industry. The MSC Trustees book is diverse in terms of mandate, structures and assets and I know the board and our inhouse legal team will benefit greatly from that experience."

Fletcher also paid tribute to Clifford Clayton who was a member of the compliance committee and is now retiring from the business.

"Cliff brought extensive experience from the senior ranks of Perpetual Trustees, and we are very grateful for the experience and credentials he brought from the very early days of MSC," Fletcher said.

