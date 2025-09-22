Newspaper icon
MSC awarded dual mandate from newly established litigation funder

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 22 SEP 2025   12:08PM

MSC Trustees and MSC Abacus, both part of MSC Group, have been appointed as the trustee and administrator for a newly established third-party litigation funder, Ninety Mile Capital.

Ninety Mile Capital is based in Melbourne and was founded by chief executive Simon Dluzniak and chief investment officer Louise Hird in May.

Dluzniak and Hird worked together at Therium Capital Management before the venture, bringing more than 30 years of litigation funding experience collectively across Australia and international markets.

The newly launched Ninety Mile Litigation Fund 1 commenced fundraising earlier this month and is structured as an unregistered wholesale managed investment scheme. The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of litigation funding assets, including class actions and insolvency-related litigation in Australia, as well as arbitration and insolvency proceedings across Asia, it said.

MSC Group managing director Matthew Fletcher said the appointments position the organisation in good stead for future opportunities.

"This appointment highlights MSC's ability to partner with experienced investment managers in emerging asset classes, delivering tailored solutions that help our clients achieve their commercial objectives," Fletcher said.

"Our work with Ninety Mile Capital demonstrates the breadth of our capability and our ongoing commitment to supporting specialist fund managers in bringing innovative investment opportunities to market.

"We are delighted to be selected to provide both trustee services and administration and registry support for Ninety Mile Capital."

Meanwhile, MSC Abacus general manager Sachin Tokhi said: "Through MSC Abacus, our specialist fund services division, we provide end-to-end fund administration, registry and accounting solutions, which can be delivered on a white-labelled or co-branded basis to align seamlessly with our clients' brand and investor engagement strategies."

MSC Group oversees $32 billion in funds under appointment, supporting over 260 corporate clients across more than 530 service appointments.

