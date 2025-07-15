Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Most Hostplus options achieve double-digit returns

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 JUL 2025   12:45PM

Hostplus returned close to 11% to its MySuper members in FY25, while its popular Indexed Balanced option delivered just over 12%.

The Hostplus Balanced (MySuper) option returned 10.81% to members, while the Indexed Balance option turned in 12.02%.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said the performance is testament to the strength of the fund's investment strategy.

"Our Balanced (MySuper) option has a track record as the number one performing fund over 10, 15, and 20 years, and that speaks for itself. Ultimately, long-term performance is what matters most-because retirement is a long-term journey," he said.

"We're proud to tell our Balanced option members that with Hostplus, they're benefiting from industry-leading returns of 8.32% per annum over 10 years and 7.72% per annum over 20 years, and that's after fees and taxes."

Returns like these can make a real difference to financial security in retirement," he added.

For pension members, those in the Balanced option got a return of 12.22% and 13.43% was returned to those in the Indexed product.

Hostplus chief investment officer Sam Sicilia said the results came down to continued growth in equities and the decent performance of unlisted investments.

"Hostplus' investment performance, in the context of this year's investment market uncertainty, has served as a powerful reminder of why a disciplined, long-term strategy remains essential," Sicilia said.

"We continued to see growth in equity markets, despite periods of significant volatility, which was matched by strong performance across unlisted asset classes - including infrastructure, private equity, and credit."

He added that emerging markets "performed relatively in line with developed markets, and our strategic positions in US and Chinese domestic equities added significant value to the portfolio."

"This has delivered exceptional results for the fund underscoring the benefits of strong diversification and active management," Sicilia said.

Across all its investment options, the top performers were International Shares (17.58%) and International Shares - Indexed (16.66%), while the bottom performers were Cash (4.32%) and DFI - Indexed (4.93%).

Out of all 24 investment options for super members, 13 saw double-digit results. Three of the options were only introduced last financial year.

