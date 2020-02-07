NEWS
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Most complained about super funds revealed
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 7 FEB 2020   12:38PM

Analysis of AFCA complaints data regarding the most complained about superannuation funds in the body's first eight months of operation shows an almost even split between industry and retail funds.

AFCA started operating on 1 November 2018 and data released by the body late last year shows the complaints received and processed between that date and 30 June 2019.

According to Rainmaker analysis, it is some of the largest superannuation funds - AustralianSuper, Rest and AMP - that had the highest number of complaints.

But further insight as to the proportional volume of complaints tells a different story.

By dollar fund size, TAL Super (now merged with Mercer) topped complaints. This was followed by Suncorp Super, Mercy Super. AMP and Rest remain in the top 10 at fourth and ninth respectively.

However, it is smaller super funds that have a higher number of complaints as a ratio of total members.

EISS received the most complaints per 100,000 members. This was followed by Mercy Super, State Super, Mercer Super Trust and Media Super.

AMP comes in at sixth, while the rest of the top 10 includes Suncorp Super, Zurich, Qantas Super and TWU Super.

Industry or NFP funds are also slightly more complained about than their retail counterparts, though this could be down to their greater market share, Rainmaker said.

Of the complaints, about 47% relate to insurance within super while 50.4% relate to the fund itself, the data reveals.

Rainmaker's analysis found that while half of the complaints were resolved by mutual agreement, of the complaints that were contested super funds were much more successful at refuting complaints than members were in prosecuting them - just 1% of complainants were successful.

