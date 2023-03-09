Morrison Securities stake to net Sequoia $40m

Sequoia Financial Group is offloading 80% of Morrison Securities to a digital wealth platform for $40.5 million.

The listed wealth group is divesting 80% of its equity interest in the stockbroker to New Quantum Holdings, leaving Sequoia's balance sheet debt-free and with net working capital of $10.5 million. The transaction is supported by US-based hedge fund Beaconsfield Capital.

New Quantum has so far paid a deposit of $1.5 million, with a further $9 million due on March 20. Further payments are due at the end of May and August.

Sequoia said $500,000 of the proceeds will be set aside to establish a trust for employees of Morrison Securities, holding Sequoia shares to vest over 18 months.

Sequoia said its board believes Morrison's growth was being restricted by its balance sheet. Sequoia will retain 20% of its stake and this way Morrison Securities will have the capacity to capitalise on opportunities that have been identified by both Sequoia and New Quantum Holdings, it said.

Sequoia said it has received several offers to buy part or all of Morrison Securities, but that it selected New Quantum because of its flexible approach and desire for Sequoia to remain actively involved in the development of the business.

"We think this combination represents a powerful and attractive model of matching a traditional business with complementary and synergistic technology. We look forward to watching management execute this opportunity," Beaconsfield Capital chief investment officer Shantanu Jha said.

There will be no change to the current Morrison Securities executive team, it said, adding that New Quantum has committed to enhancing the business' service offering through technology.

The deal is expected to be finalised in August and is not expected to impact Sequoia's 2023 full-year result. However, its current consolidated group revenues will be reduced by about 20% in 2024, it cautioned.