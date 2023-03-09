Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Morrison Securities stake to net Sequoia $40m

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAR 2023   12:26PM

Sequoia Financial Group is offloading 80% of Morrison Securities to a digital wealth platform for $40.5 million.

The listed wealth group is divesting 80% of its equity interest in the stockbroker to New Quantum Holdings, leaving Sequoia's balance sheet debt-free and with net working capital of $10.5 million. The transaction is supported by US-based hedge fund Beaconsfield Capital.

New Quantum has so far paid a deposit of $1.5 million, with a further $9 million due on March 20. Further payments are due at the end of May and August.

Sequoia said $500,000 of the proceeds will be set aside to establish a trust for employees of Morrison Securities, holding Sequoia shares to vest over 18 months.

Sequoia said its board believes Morrison's growth was being restricted by its balance sheet. Sequoia will retain 20% of its stake and this way Morrison Securities will have the capacity to capitalise on opportunities that have been identified by both Sequoia and New Quantum Holdings, it said.

Sequoia said it has received several offers to buy part or all of Morrison Securities, but that it selected New Quantum because of its flexible approach and desire for Sequoia to remain actively involved in the development of the business.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

"We think this combination represents a powerful and attractive model of matching a traditional business with complementary and synergistic technology. We look forward to watching management execute this opportunity," Beaconsfield Capital chief investment officer Shantanu Jha said.

There will be no change to the current Morrison Securities executive team, it said, adding that New Quantum has committed to enhancing the business' service offering through technology.

The deal is expected to be finalised in August and is not expected to impact Sequoia's 2023 full-year result. However, its current consolidated group revenues will be reduced by about 20% in 2024, it cautioned.

Read more: Morrison SecuritiesSequoia Financial GroupNew Quantum HoldingsBeaconsfield CapitalShantanu Jha
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Sequoia FG revises profit expectations
Ex-Synchron boss appointed head of Libertas
Expansion strategy boosts Sequoia results
Sequoia makes three appointments
Sequoia Financial Group acquires legal practice
Sequoia buys general insurance book
Adviser support services a boon for Sequoia
Sequoia launches family office
Interprac grows advice network
Sequoia reveals strategic plans

Editor's Choice

US fund manager sets up Sydney shop

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:28PM
A US private markets firm has established an Australian office, targeting institutional investors, private wealth, and high-net-worth investors.

Morrison Securities stake to net Sequoia $40m

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:26PM
Sequoia Financial Group is offloading 80% of Morrison Securities to a digital wealth platform for $40.5 million.

Unpopular funds garner higher returns: Research

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:21PM
According to a recent Rainmaker study, investors in international equities are making more money when they invest in products that are in net outflows.

Review of managed investment schemes kicks off

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:27PM
Treasury is commencing its review of the regulatory framework underpinning managed investment schemes (MIS), targeted at identifying gaps and possible areas for improvement.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.