Morrison Securities pays infringement over DTRs

Morrison Securities (Morrison) has paid a penalty of $333,000 to comply with an infringement notice given by the Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP).

According to the MDP, Morrison contravened the ASIC Market Integrity Rules on six occasions between October and November 2021.

Specifically, On October 27, a client of Morrison inadvertently directed six orders to buy or sell securities to the Chi-X market, instead of the ASX closing auction.

The six orders were recognised by Morrison's filters as aberrant orders and diverted to Morrison's Designated Trading Representatives (DTR) for review.

The DTRs approved the six orders, which resulted in significant price variations in the relevant securities and, for five of the orders, set the closing price on the Chi-X market at a level that was substantially different from that on the ASX.

On the same day, five of Morrison's DTRs had been required to review 3163 orders, of which 1522 were orders for the relevant client, ASIC said.

In addition, the magnitude of the client's trading had caused queuing and slowing in the IRESS platform, which inhibited the DTRs' ability to identify pricing issues and reject the client's orders.

A similar incident occurred on November 2, whereby another client of Morrison inaccurately directed two orders to the Chi-X Market rather than the ASX opening auction. Again, this caused significant price variations in the relevant securities that were unreasonable in the circumstances and were not caused by ordinary market events.

The MDP characterised Morrison's conduct as being at the high end of "careless".

Although, the MDP did not consider that Morrison had a poor compliance culture overall, it noted that Morrison's conduct indicated that speed of orders to the market was prioritised over taking due care to review aberrant orders.

It said that having DTRs manually review such a large volume of trades per day "is not best industry practice."

In March, Sequoia Financial Group offloaded 80% of its stake in Morrison to New Quantum Holdings.

At the time, Sequoia's board said Morrison's growth was being restricted by its balance sheet.